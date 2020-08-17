LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Burger Week is Now Underway!

If you love a great burger, and craving for one or two, then this is the week for you!

The third annual Cleveland Burger Week is back and has already started on Aug. 17. For an entire full week, local foodies can travel and get a burger for only six dollars!

There will be some changes with the coronavirus pandemic still roaming around. More carryout options will be available as dining room seating at any of the locations are likely to be limited.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The restaurants participating in Cleveland Burger Week include:

9 Street Tavern

Bearden’s Rocky River

Burg NGo

Craggy Bogland’s

Fast Eddie’s

Flip Side

Flip Side Chagrin Falls

Flip Side Rocky River

Forest City Shuffleboard

Gourmet Guy Cafe

Grumpy’s Cafe

Gunselman’s Tavern

Hatfield’s GOODE GRUB

Houlihan’s

Ivy Cleveland

JACK Cleveland Casino

Market Garden Brewpub

Nano Brew Cleveland

Ninja City Kitchen and Bar

Rustic Restaurant

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

Scalpers BAR & Grille

Sirna’s Cafe

Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Cleveland

Tavern Of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

The Burger Shop, The Burnham Restaurant

The Rail, The Rowley Inn

The Winchester Music Tavern

Thirsty Dog East Bank

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Wahlburgers

Cleveland Burger Week will end on Aug. 23. To receive a passport for those delicious burgers, click here.

