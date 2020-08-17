LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Burger Week is Now Underway!

If you love a great burger, and craving for one or two, then this is the week for you!
The third annual Cleveland Burger Week is back and has already started on Aug. 17. For an entire full week, local foodies can travel and get a burger for only six dollars!
There will be some changes with the coronavirus pandemic still roaming around. More carryout options will be available as dining room seating at any of the locations are likely to be limited.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The restaurants participating in Cleveland Burger Week include:
-
9 Street Tavern
-
Bearden’s Rocky River
-
Burg NGo
-
Craggy Bogland’s
-
Fast Eddie’s
-
Flip Side
-
Flip Side Chagrin Falls
-
Flip Side Rocky River
-
Forest City Shuffleboard
-
Gourmet Guy Cafe
-
Grumpy’s Cafe
-
Gunselman’s Tavern
-
Hatfield’s GOODE GRUB
-
Houlihan’s
-
Ivy Cleveland
-
JACK Cleveland Casino
-
Market Garden Brewpub
-
Nano Brew Cleveland
-
Ninja City Kitchen and Bar
-
Rustic Restaurant
-
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
-
Scalpers BAR & Grille
-
Sirna’s Cafe
-
Southern Tier Brewing Co. – Cleveland
-
Tavern Of Little Italy
-
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
-
The Burger Shop, The Burnham Restaurant
-
The Rail, The Rowley Inn
-
The Winchester Music Tavern
-
Thirsty Dog East Bank
-
Tony K’s Bar & Grille
-
Wahlburgers
Cleveland Burger Week will end on Aug. 23. To receive a passport for those delicious burgers, click here.
