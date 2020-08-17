Ohio Lawmakers Sign Letter to Try and Convince Secretary of State Frank LaRose to Change Ballot Drop Box Decision

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose made the decision to have each of the state’s counties to each have only one ballot drop box for this November’s election.

That is not sitting well with statewide Democratic Lawmakers, who argue that “having one absentee ballot box per county makes it more challenging for some to vote.” It would also make it harder for those who are trying to vote other than going to the polls during the coronavirus pandemic that is likely to continue past November.

Now those same lawmakers have signed a letter to Secretary LaRose, urging him reconsider his move.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The idea that 850,000 voters in both Franklin and Cuyahoga counties or that over half a million voters in Hamilton and Lucas counties must wait for one secure box, tries even our patience,” the lawmakers wrote in the joint statement. “We urge you to reconsider your decision, and use your authority to permit local boards of elections to locate additional secure boxes in their communities. To do otherwise will greatly limit access for too many Ohio citizens, effectively suppressing their voices, when they simply want to exercise their constitutional right to vote in this year’s general election.”

