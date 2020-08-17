LOCAL NEWS: Northeast Ohio Churches Offering Drive-Thru Festivals as Fair Alternatives

With many summer events, especially fairs and carnivals, cancelled, postponed, or scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic, several churches in the area have decided to get creative and adapt to the new climate.

Two churches are each hosting drive-thru events featuring different food items to enjoy for carryout.

One happens to be on Cleveland’s east side.

The 2020 Greek Festival Drive-Thru will happen Thursday Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 23 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3352 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.

Some of the items that are being offered at the Greek Festival include a $30 Gyro family pack for four that includes meat, toppings and pita bread. Other items being offered include moussaka, lamb shanks, and Chicken Souvlaki. There is even a pastry sampler plater of eight different items included, costing only $15.

Hours for that festival are Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For those that don’t want to go east, there is one on the other side of Cleveland:

On the West Side, St. Mary Romanian Orthodox Cathedral is hosting a drive-thru version of their annual Romanian Festival from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at 3256 Warren Road.

Among the items featured at the Romanian Festival include “stuffed cabbage, sausage/sauerkraut, chicken paprikash,” and elephant ears among other food items.

