‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts Trump’s Incompetence In Passionate DNC Speech

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady flipped the script and borrowed some of Donald Trump‘s own words to underscore the president’s disastrous failures during her keynote address to close out the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

In what could go down in history as her greatest speech ever, Michelle Obama carefully warned America of the consequences to re-electing Trump while presenting in great detail the myriad reasons why it’s imperative that Joe Biden become the next president of the United States.

After telling viewers in no uncertain terms how perilously unqualified Trump has proven himself to be, Michelle Obama went right into the heart of the larger point she was making.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said, adding that he’s had plenty of time to get it right.

“He is clearly in over his head. He simply cannot be who we need him to be,” she said before delivering her own “Obama out” mic-drop moment: “It is what it is.”

While those five words perfectly encapsulated the facts that America must come to terms with, they were also those infamously uttered by Trump when he was recently confronted with the exponential number of daily deaths from the coronavirus.

“It is what it is,” Trump all but shrugged during an interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on HBO earlier this month.

However, it was anything but ambivalence that Michelle Obama was encouraging in response to the president’s incompetence.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will,” she warned. “We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Earlier in her speech, Michelle Obama focused on Trump’s lack of empathy, something she described as “not a hard concept to grasp” and an ideal that “we teach our children.” She continued: “We know what’s going on in this country is just not right. This is not who we want to be.”

Anonymous sources last week teased the former first lady’s DNC speech by proclaiming in part that “Mrs. Obama has told friends that she views the speech as her major contribution to the 2020 race.”

She reportedly filmed her speech in advance last week at her family’s vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard as a way to ensure the first night of the Democratic National Convention will end on a technologically predictable high note. Her speech was also expected to attract the largest viewership of the week aside from Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination on Thursday night.

Michelle Obama’s keynote speech to end Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention came after addresses from everybody including former Republicans as well as a veritable who’s who among Democratic leadership, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn; Democratic National Convention Chairman and Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson; Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore; and Alabama Sen. Senator Doug Jones.

‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts Trump’s Incompetence In Passionate DNC Speech was originally published on newsone.com