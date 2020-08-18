The Bijou Star Files: Michelle Obama’s Mic Drop & MC Lyte Getting Divorce

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 18, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MC LYTE FILES FOR DIVORCE… After 3 Years!!!

MC Lyte's marriage has hit the ultimate ruff patch … because the old school hip-hop icon is calling it quits.

Dismantled equipment behind Cleveland Post Office raises delivery questions

As the U.S. Postal Service has warned Ohio and other states that it may not be able to meet mail-voting deadlines this November, the visibly idle equipment along with mail delays and post office budget shortfalls have fueled fears that the upcoming election will be undermined.

MICHELLE OBAMA YOU GOTTA VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT… Goes Hard On Trump, Shades Kanye

Michelle Obama was the clear star of the first night of the Democratic National Convention, and even though she only mentioned Donald Trump by name once … she went for the jugular — and she even took a shot at Kanye.

JOE BIDEN VIRTUAL DNC SPEECH IN DELAWARE …Saving Feds Nearly $3M!!!

The Democratic National Convention deciding to go fully virtual this year is saving everyone millions of dollars …

MASTER P MAYBE KIM’S JUST WHAT WE NEED …To Free My Bro, C-Murder

Kim Kardashian could be just what the doctor ordered in Master P's quest to free his famous sibling, C-Murder … but he knows it's not gonna be easy.

FETTY WAP Estranged Wife’s Demand …GIMME BACK THAT ENGAGEMENT RING!!!

Fetty Wap's estranged wife wants possession of the rock he slipped on her finger when he proposed, or a fat stack of cash … but Fetty's saying she's outta luck, 'cause he never owned it.

JASON WRIGHT NAMED PRESIDENT OF WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM… 1st Black NFL Team Pres

The Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright as team president, the 1st Black team president in NFL history.

JAM MASTER JAY 2 MEN INDICTED FOR HIS MURDER… Feds Say Motive Related to Drug Deal

The motive behind Jam Master Jay's murder was that one of the suspects had been cut out of a drug deal … according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Saweetie Talks Quarantining with Quavo and Practicing Safe Sex: ‘I Have a Lot of Goals for Myself’

Saweetie has been enjoying quarantine time with boyfriend Migos, but even though they're up in the house sexin'-up on each other she says she's mindful of how they're getting down.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Promotes DJ tWitch to Co-Executive Producer, Fires Three Others Following Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres' resident DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has been given a new job in the wake of the controversy surrounding her show.

Quinn Coleman, DJ, A&R Exec and Son of Former BET Chief Debra Lee, Dies at 31

Quinn Coleman, a DJ and A&R executive and son of former BET chief Debra Lee and Randy Coleman, died suddenly on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 31, according to a statement from his family.

Alicia Keys Responds to YouTube Twins Calling Her a ‘Robot’ After Listening to Fallin’ For First Time [Video]

On Sunday, the 15-time Grammy winner reacted to a viral video of 22-year-old twin YouTubers, Tim and Fred Williams, listening to her 2001 hit, "Fallin'" for the very first time. The brothers were so mind-blown by Alicia's out-of-this-world voice, they described it as a "robot" — something that Alicia says she's been called before.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Record First Week Streams and Sales

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have a certified hit on their hands.

FDA Issues An Emergency Authorization for NBA, NBPA-Funded COVID-19 Testing

Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization to allow the public use of a saliva-based test for COVID-19, funded by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, and developed at Yale University.

Toni Braxton Has A Message For A Fan Who Wants Her To Sing At Their Wedding

The list of great vocalists that you would probably want to sing at your wedding could go on and on, but Toni Braxton is definitely on that thang!

Celina Powell Reveals Alleged Gender Of Nicki Minaj’s Baby: I Heard It From Lil Wayne

Celina Powell who quickly gained popularity on social media over the years for her reputation of sleeping with celebrities and putting them on blast, has now blasted some other kind of news on the YouTube series No Jumper.

Kylie Jenner Says ‘Brown Skinned Girl’ Caption Was Photoshopped: I Never Said This

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence on her now viral "brown skinned girl" Instagram caption that led to plenty of criticism on Instagram. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared multiple screenshots, claiming that the controversial caption was photoshopped.

