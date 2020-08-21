LOCAL NEWS: Heinen’s to Reopen Downtown Cleveland Location Sometime This Fall

One of the most premier local grocery store chains has announced it is reopening one of its key locations later in 2020.

Heinen’s has issued a statement regarding its still-closed Downtown Cleveland spot. It will not open back up until sometime in the fall.

"Our downtown Cleveland store is temporarily closed. We thank you for your patience and know that this store is an important option for many people. We are currently taking this opportunity to revisit the design and offerings of our unique store to meet the needs of our customers. We are as committed today as we were six years ago to help with the revitalization of downtown Cleveland and look forward to welcoming you back this fall. We will be sure to update you as soon as we have a reopening date set."

The historic location at the corner of E. 9th and Euclid has been home to Heinen’s since 2015.

While the store remains closed, Downtown residents can get their groceries at “Constantino’s Market, Simply Food, City Foods, DGX, 1900 Food and Beverage, Hanna Convenience and two downtown CVS locations” in the meantime.

