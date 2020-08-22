LOCAL NEWS: Domino’s Planning to Fill Up to 700 Spots in Greater Cleveland

If you are looking for work in the Cleveland area, then Domino’s has some opportunities for you!

The pizza chain’s franchise-owned 73 locations in Greater Cleveland are all looking to hire close to a total of 700 new employees to help meet with increased demands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the positions available include “delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers” for those interested.

There are some new safety and health guidelines in place.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The pizza chain has implemented protocols to keep employees and customers safe, including mask mandates and frequent sanitation of high-contact surfaces, the company said. Domino’s said the increase in deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people chose to stay home has resulted in the need for additional team members at the company.

