Erykah Badu is not only known for her music but her vibe, presences and aura make her the goddess she is. Over the years she has not been afraid to try new styles and hair-dos. Recently, Ms. Badu shared on her Instagram, photos of her “Badu Microcosm braids” she and Yasmin Amira engineered together.

Badu says it took 30 days to complete these thin as a line floor length braids. Yes, 30 days! If you’ve braided your own hair, you understand what a commitment that is. Erykah did let us in on that more people were there to help them finish off the braids “over tea, meditation and sh** talking” as they traveled on tour.

We’ve seen this style a few times from Erykah but she has decided the next time she brings back the micro magic, she will be setting The Guinness World Record for the smallest and longest braids since the record currently isn’t held by anyone, it should be a shoo-in for Erykah. Similar records include; most hair braided in 24 hours by an individual (record: 167 heads), fastest time to cornrow a person’s entire head (record: 15 minutes), widest wig (record: 7ft 4in wide), and longest nipple hair (record: 6.69 inches).

Badu and Yasmin plan to go for the record in 2021 and promise to keep us up to date.

Erykah Badu Plans To Set The Guinness World Record For Longest And Smallest Braids was originally published on kysdc.com