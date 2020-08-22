LOCAL NEWS: Tyson Hiring Up to 200 Additional Jobs For Its Amherst Plant

Tyson Foods is investing a lot more in Northeast Ohio. So much more involving plans to bring on more employees.

The well-loved food company is seeking to add 200 more individuals to work for them at its Amherst plant, according to The Chronicle.

“We are very excited to grow in Amherst,” plant manager Brandy Shaw told The Chronicle in an interview. “We already employ 525 people in the facility and are looking forward to adding more team members to our Tyson family. We take great pride in being a positive member of this community.”

