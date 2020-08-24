Robert Pattinson Impresses As The Dark Knight In First Trailer To ‘The Batman’

Over the weekend, DC held a two-day virtual comic book convention for comic book heads dubbed DC FanDome, treating fans to everything from our first look at Zack Snyder’s Justice League to finally revealing what Cheetah will look like in Wonder Woman 2. But it was the first trailer to Matt Reeves’ highly-anticipated The Batman that stole the show as we finally got our first live-action look at Twilight star Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

The dark and gloomy trailer to the new Batman film finds Pattinson’s Dark Knight piecing together clues left behind by The Riddler (Paul Dano) before going toe-to-toe with Zoe Kravtiz’s Catwoman, who seems to be donning the strugglest’s of cat costumes (we hope she upgrades it by the end of the film). We also get our first look at Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and truth be told, it was a great casting choice.

While it’s still weird to have a barely 200-pound Batman running around Gotham City and kicking ass all night long (even Michael Keaton had a dad bod going for him in the ’80s), Pattison aka Edward Cullen’s hand skills seemed on point as he pummeled what seemed to be a Joker disciple to the ground before stating, “I’m vengeance.”

Ok, we’re interested.

While Reeves has confirmed that this Batman film takes place on a different earth than the one that features the DCEU’s current Justice League, we’re sure fans will have no problems indulging in this new vision of Gotham City’s protector and the new creative direction it can lead to in future films.

Heck, there are even rumors that Pattinson’s Batman will eventually become the demonic Batman Who Laughs and eventually make his way into the DCEU to spread havoc for a future crossover film.

Check out the new trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops October 1, 2021.

