The Bijou Star Files: Jacob Blake Kenosha Police Shooting Update

JACOB BLAKE SHOOTING NEW ANGLE SHOWS STRUGGLE WITH COPS… From Other Side of Car

Jacob Blake was in some sort of a tussle with police officers before breaking free and trying to walk away … and before one of those cops fired 7 shots into his back he is alive and now paralyzed from waist down after police shooting in Kenosha… Read More

More Miller Messiness: C-Murder’s Secret Prison Mistress DRAGS Monica, Master P Has Final Word About Financing His Brother

Over the weekend, more drama went down in regards to getting Corey Miller aka C-Murder to freedom. Read More

Mayor Frank Jackson prohibits tailgating on city property before Cleveland

Browns games

The city also says cars will not be allowed to park in city-owned lots prior to 2 hours before the start of a football game. Read More

Articles of impeachment filed against Ohio Gov. DeWine over coronavirus

response

Gov. DeWine is accused of violating the Ohio and United States Constitutions, as well as multiple sections of the Ohio Revised Code. Read More

‘Dead’ woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

The fire department in Southfield says first responders spent 30 minutes on Sunday trying to revive the 20-year-old and determined there was no sign of life. Read More

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Conway was Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, and she was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid. Read More

KFC NO MORE FINGER LICKING; GOODNESS …Pandemic Cancels Slogan

KFC is cleaning up its image … the fried chicken chain is ditching its famous slogan due to the raging pandemic. Read More

Cardi B That’s Some ‘WAP’ Merch … Prepare to Get Wet!!!

Cardi B’s not wet behind the ears when it comes to promoting herself, so it’s no surprise she’s selling “WAP” gear in a way that’ll get everyone … Read More

Garcelle Beauvais Joins ‘The Real’

Garcelle Beauvais has been named the newest co-host of ‘The Real.’ Her addition comes after Tamera Mowry-Housleyand Amanda Seales departed at the end of season six. Read More

Vanity Fair has immortalized Breonna Taylor on the September cover of the

magazine.

The portrait was done by artist Amy Sherald, who also did the painting of Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery. Read More

Chris Brown Seemingly Addresses His Name Trending Amid Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez Situation

Chris Brown was fired up Monday when he seemingly addressed people bringing up his name amid the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez situation. Read More

TikTok Sues The Trump Administration For Trying To Ban The App

TikTok is officially suing the Trump Administration for trying to ban the app in the U.S. Read More

A Cure For Oral Herpes Is In The Near Future

More than 10 million Americans suffer from oral herpes, a virus that causes painful cold sores, but a cure may be around the corner. Read More

