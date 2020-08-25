CLOSE
National
Home

Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts at the end of the men's 100m...

Source: Andrea Staccioli / Getty

Usain Bolt, the world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating at home in Jamaica.

Bolt, who celebrated his 34th birthday at a massive party in Jamacia with a mask-free party, had his results confirmed by Jamaica’s health ministry Monday (August 24). He shared a video from his bed revealing that he was waiting for his test results but felt fine.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Just to be safe, I quarantined myself and just taking it easy,” Bolt said in the video.

Bolt is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) and holds the world record in both the 100-meters (9.58) and 200-meters (19.19). Jamaica currently has 1,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 622 active cases and 16 deaths.

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: Usain Bolt

RELATED: Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From Waist Down After Police Shooting

Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyoncé in concert in Milan 2013
Beyonce’ and Blue Ivey Drop New Music Video…
 4 hours ago
08.25.20
Speeding: Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19, His…
 5 hours ago
08.25.20
Black Don’t Crack: Shamari DeVoe Looks the Same…
 6 hours ago
08.25.20
Nick Cannon Hosts 'Family Day'
Master P Say’s He’s OVER IT, ATM Is…
 6 hours ago
08.25.20
Exclusives
Close