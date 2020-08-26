The Bijou Star Files:  Unrest and Hidden Hands

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 26, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Gov. DeWine to Ohio lawmakers who seek to impeach him: “Have at it”

The word “impeachment” would normally send most politicians into a state of worry. However, it does not appear Gov. Mike DeWine is too concerned. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Two dead, one injured in Wisconsin shootings during Jacob Blake protests

During the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of Jacob Blake, two people were shot and killed and another was seriously injured. Read More

Students in need can sign up to receive free computers, hot spots, for online learning

With so many schools starting remotely, does your child need a computer to do schoolwork? We can help. Read More

KANYE WESTFULL-COURT PRESS FOR AZ BALLOT …Willing to Drop a Fortune!!!

Kanye West is pulling out all the stops to get on the ballot in a crucial swing state that he sorta needs to have half a chance at this thing … and it’s home to the Grand Canyon! Read More

TOMMY ‘TINY’ LISTER DEEBO’S PEDDLING TOMBSTONES!!!

Tommy “Tiny” Lister is using his bullying powers for the greater good … spreading the word in this new tv spot to help grieving families looking for a baller tombstone. Read More

TEXAS COPS INTERROGATE BLACK MAN AT ATM …Prove Credit Cards Are Yours!!!

Police say the officers were approached by a patron in the convenience store who was in line behind the man at the ATM and found it suspicious his transactions kept being denied. Read More

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR SON CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES… Over Alleged Stabbing

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son has been hit with several felonies stemming from his alleged knife attack on a neighbor in June … and now he’s facing nearly 10 years behind bars. Read More

JACOB BLAKE PARALYZED FROM WAIST DOWN …‘Miracle’ If He Walks Again

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of being shot in the back by a cop in Kenosha, WI … and he’ll need a miracle if he’s ever gonna walk again. Read More

KANYE WEST SUED COMPANY CLAIMS IT GOT PLAYED …You Stole Our Tech for Sunday Service!!!

Kanye West took advantage of a tech company to advance his Yeezy brand and launch his popular Sunday Service, then left them high and dry … according to a new suit. Read More

DR. BERNICE KING MODERN POLICING IS BUILT ON SLAVERY …It Must be Dismantled!!!

Martin Luther King Jr.‘s daughter, Dr. Bernice King, is convinced that modern-day policing is structured after brutal slave tactics used for centuries in this country … and needs to be completely uprooted if there’s ever going to be progress. Read More

LITTLE GIRL DRIFTS OUT TO SEA ON INFLATABLE UNICORN …

A little girl got swept away by the ocean’s current off the coast of Greece while floating on top of an inflatable unicorn — but, thankfully, she was rescued before going full Wilson. Read More

KOBE BRYANT HELICOPTER CRASH ISLAND EXPRESS SUES AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS

Island Express, the company that operated the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others, is suing the 2 air traffic controllers who they claim caused the crash. Read More

Halle Berry Files To Represent Herself In Her Divorce Case Against Ex Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry and her ex Olivier Martinez called it quits a few years ago, however, not all of the details in their divorce have been worked out just yet. Although their divorce was finalized in 2016, Halle recently filed to represent herself as they work to tie up some loose ends. Read More

Mary J. Blige Says She Doesn’t Want To Be Called “Auntie”– “Why Can’t I Just Be Your Sister?”

While many of us love Mary J. Blige and feel she’s our auntie in our heads, she is not here for folks referring to her as such. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Former Seattle Seahawks Rookie Kemah Siverand Issues An Apology After He Was Cut For Trying To Sneak A Woman Into The Team’s Hotel

Earlier this month, Kemah Siverand made headlines after it was revealed that he had been cut from the Seattle Seahawks. Things got a little more interesting when it was revealed that he was cut from the team after he attempted to sneak a woman into the team’s hotel. Read More

Future & Lori Harvey Spark Intense Breakup Rumors On Social Media As They Haven’t Been Seen Or Photographed Together In Months

Roommates, rumors and reports are swirling that Future and Lori Harvey are officially done with their highly publicized relationship. Not only are the two no longer following each other on the ‘gram, Read More

McDonald’s To Introduce Spicy Chicken McNuggets, New Dipping Sauce AND A New McFlurry!

According to reports, McDonald’s is coming out with a spicy version of their chicken nuggets, a new dipping sauce, and a new McFlurry. Read More

Former NFL Player & Heisman Trophy Winner Herschel Walker Gives Passionate Speech Supporting Trump At The Republican National Convention

Legendary former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker gave a very passionate speech with words of support for his “friend of 37 years,” Donald Trump. Read More

A Woman Appearing To Be The Mother of Andre Marhold’s Alleged Son Writes Emotional Message On Instagram After His Suspected Relationship With Jeffree Star Seemingly Goes Public

Jeffree Star had the world wide web quite interested, when he posted a photo of him straddling a man full of tattoos but hiding his face. The caption read, “Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year.” Read More

Jennifer Lopez Announces She’s Launching Her Own Makeup & Skincare Line

It’s no secret that having a healthy skincare routine is essential. I mean, no one wants to walk around with uneven skin tone, pimples, or looking ashy. Luckily, Jennifer Lopez will be able to help with that. On Monday, the 51-year-old announced she is launching her very own skincare and makeup line. Read More

Bella Thorne Breaks OnlyFans Record, Earns $1 Million in 24 Hours

Bella Thorne is getting to the money. Read More

University of Alabama Hit With Over 560 COVID-19 Cases in First Week

The University of Alabama is having what they call “unacceptable rise” of COVID-19 cases after welcoming students back to campus six days ago. Read More

Cities Around The U.S. Are Cracking Down On Protesting

The news coverage may have slowed down, but nationwide protests against police brutality in support of #BlackLivesMatter and other pressing social issues haven’t stopped. Historically, protests have served as a means for citizens to get their voices heard and incite change. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: