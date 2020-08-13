Outrage After DA Decides Against Charging NYPD Cops Who ‘Murdered’ Black Man In His Own Home

The family of a Black man who was Tasered, shot and killed in his apartment by NYPD officers was reacting with outrage at a prosecutor’s decision against charging the cops who were involved. The decision came amid nationwide protests against police violence and racism and what if oftentimes a deadly combination of the two.
Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Wednesday that her office would not bring charges against the two NYPD officers who responded to separate 911 calls about Kawasaki Trawick, who police said was armed with a broom stick and a knife when he was shot twice during the deadly encounter in April of last year.
Trawick’s mother blasted Clark’s decision and questioned police protocol and training for handling situations like the one with her 32-year-old son. Ellen Trawick said she was “heartbroken” but not surprised.
“The officers who killed my son escalated the situation every step of the way by opening the door to his home while he was cooking, then yelling commands at him while he was nowhere near them, then tasing him while he posed no threat, and then shooting him,” she said in a lengthy statement emailed to NewsOne from the Justice Committee, a nonprofit group advocating against police violence and systemic racism in New York City. “They rendered no aid and let him die on the floor. Both of these officers were CIT-trained but instead of treating my son as a human worthy of dignity, they shot and killed him in cold blood, in his own home.”
Ellen Trawick said her son “struggled with mental health challenges” and lived in “a supportive living facility” so he could “get support and care.” She said “instead of being protected there, he was criminalized and murdered by the NYPD.”
She called for both cops to be fired and accused Clark’s office of treating her disrespectfully. “And now, they are closing my son’s case without holding either of the officers involved accountable,” she said.
On the night of April 14, 2019, Kawaski Trawick locked himself out of his apartment while he was cooking. Fearing that a fire may start, firefighters let him back in. But a security guard and the building’s superintendent called 911 because Kawaski Trawick was banging on neighbors’ doors, according to reports. That prompted NYPD officers Brendan Thompson and his partner Herbert Davis to respond to the apartment, where they reportedly found Kawaski Trawick only wearing underwear and holding a broomstick in one hand and a kitchen knife in the other. After reportedly ordering him to drop the broomstick and knife, he was Tasered. When he got up afterward, the cops shot him.
“Officer Brendan Thompson in particular seemed to want to cause harm, he tased my son after his partner told him not to, and then he shot my son,” Ellen Trawick said.
“It is not right that he was living at Hill House to get support but they called the police on him, when they could have helped him get back into his apartment when he needed to. It’s not right that the NYPD showed up, entered his home while he was not a threat to anyone, barked orders at him, tased him, and gunned him down,” she added. “If Kawaski were with us today, I know he would be demanding accountability and change so that what happened to him doesn’t happen to others. Since my son was stolen from us, my family will be fighting to demand that Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD fire Officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis.”
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams saw the bodycam footage that Ellen Trawick said Darcel denied her. Williams questioned why the police needed to resort to lethal force when their lives were not being threatened. He suggested at the time that all the officers needed to do was “just close the door and regroup.”
Darcel’s decision against charging Thompson and Davis came after months of protests across the country that were sparked in part by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. As a result, Congress and the Senate have introduced dueling bills to re-imagine policing and possibly defund departments. In was against that contextual backdrop that Darcel decided Kawaski’s killers were within their legal rights to shoot him to death in his own home.
This is America.
84 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
84 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 1 of 84
2. David McAtee2 of 84
3. Natosha “Tony” McDade3 of 84
4. George Floyd4 of 84
5. Yassin Mohamed5 of 84
6. Finan H. Berhe6 of 84
7. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 7 of 84
8. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 8 of 84
9. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 9 of 84
10. Terrance Franklin10 of 84
11. Miles HallSource:KRON4 11 of 84
12. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 12 of 84
13. William Green13 of 84
14. Samuel David Mallard, 1914 of 84
15. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 15 of 84
16. De’von Bailey, 1916 of 84
17. Christopher Whitfield, 3117 of 84
18. Anthony Hill, 2618 of 84
19. De'Von Bailey, 1919 of 84
20. Eric Logan, 5420 of 84
21. Jamarion Robinson, 2621 of 84
22. Gregory Hill Jr., 3022 of 84
23. JaQuavion Slaton, 2023 of 84
24. Ryan Twyman, 2424 of 84
25. Brandon Webber, 2025 of 84
26. Jimmy Atchison, 2126 of 84
27. Willie McCoy, 2027 of 84
28. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2128 of 84
29. D’ettrick Griffin, 1829 of 84
30. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 30 of 84
31. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 31 of 84
32. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 32 of 84
33. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 33 of 84
34. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 34 of 84
35. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 35 of 84
36. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 36 of 84
37. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 37 of 84
38. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 38 of 84
39. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 39 of 84
40. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 40 of 84
41. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 41 of 84
42. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 42 of 84
43. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 43 of 84
44. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 44 of 84
45. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 45 of 84
46. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 46 of 84
47. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 47 of 84
48. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 48 of 84
49. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 49 of 84
50. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 50 of 84
51. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 51 of 84
52. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 52 of 84
53. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 53 of 84
54. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 54 of 84
55. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 55 of 84
56. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 56 of 84
57. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 57 of 84
58. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 58 of 84
59. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 59 of 84
60. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 60 of 84
61. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 61 of 84
62. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 62 of 84
63. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 63 of 84
64. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 64 of 84
65. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 65 of 84
66. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 66 of 84
67. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 67 of 84
68. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 68 of 84
69. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 69 of 84
70. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 70 of 84
71. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 71 of 84
72. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 72 of 84
73. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 73 of 84
74. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 74 of 84
75. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 75 of 84
76. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 76 of 84
77. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 77 of 84
78. Patrick Harmon, 5078 of 84
79. Jonathan Hart, 2179 of 84
80. Maurice Granton, 2480 of 84
81. Julius Johnson, 2381 of 84
82. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 82 of 84
83. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 83 of 84
Outrage After DA Decides Against Charging NYPD Cops Who ‘Murdered’ Black Man In His Own Home was originally published on newsone.com