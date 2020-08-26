CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Detroit Woman Was Still Breathing Right Before She Was About To Be Embalmed

A woman from Detroit who was officially declared dead encountered nothing short of a miracle after a funeral home attendant discovered she was still alive.

Timesha Beauchamp, 20, was declared dead by an emergency room doctor around 8 a.m. on Saturday according to, PEOPLE. Around 11:30 a.m., she was picked up by the James H. Cole Home for Funerals, where a technician was in the beginning stages of the embalming process before they noticed her breathing. 

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“The funeral director called the family, was very upset about it,” her family’s attorney Geoffrey Fieger said during a Tuesday press conference. “Timesha was eventually rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where she’s been treated ever since. There is no specific diagnosis at the moment, [but] we understand she’s in critical condition.”

Timesha, who lives with cerebral palsy, was declared dead after police were called to her family’s home Saturday morning. She was discovered with pale lips and had difficulty breathing. Her condition requires her to undergo three breathing treatments a day.

Fire Department paramedics attempted to revive her for 30 minutes before she was declared dead, The New York Post, reports. Her body was then released to the family to make funeral arrangements.

Shockingly, Timesha’s godmother who is a registered nurse indicated to the attending physician that she was still alive before she was taken to the funeral home in a body bag.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“She indicated that she had seen Timesha breathing and she felt that Timesha had a pulse,” Fieger said at the press conference. “And the police did not respond to her statements that she did not believe her goddaughter was dead… She was in the room, she was there with the police and the EMS and she told them that she had been moving, she saw movements. They told her they did not believe the movements were volitional, that the movements were involuntary, they were related to the drugs they had administered to Timesha, and that it did not change their opinion as to the fact that they felt she was dead.”

According to The Post, there was a 90-minute interval between the discovery at the funeral home and the race to get her back to the hospital.

“On behalf of the family, we’re devastated about what has happened. We would like people to continue to pray for Timesha, and keep her family in your prayers,” her mother, Erica Lattimore, said in a statement.

We are definitely praying for Timesha’s recovery and for her family’s comfort during this difficult time.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

DON’T MISS IT…

Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From Waist Down After Police Shooting

‘White Man’ Reportedly Shoots At Protesters Marching From Milwaukee To D.C. In Graphic Video

Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake Speaks Out

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

32 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Continue reading Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn’t want to touch it. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] “I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.” The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn’t feel any risk being involved, he called it an “easy decision.” “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.,” he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Detroit Woman Was Still Breathing Right Before She Was About To Be Embalmed  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 37 mins ago
08.26.20
HHW Gaming: EA & NFL Taking Over Tuesdays…
 2 hours ago
08.26.20
HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold…
 3 hours ago
08.26.20
Celebrity Hairstylist Chuck Amos Says Brandy’s Braids Were…
 3 hours ago
08.26.20
Exclusives
Close