CLOSE
National
Home

REPORT: NBA Teams Deciding to Boycott Wednesday Playoff Games After Jacob Blake Shooting

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal game against Orlando Magic. The news was first reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision was made in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times by Kenosha Police on August 23rd.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Bucks are no stranger to issues with police. In 2018, Milwaukee Police used a taser to arrest Bucks guard Sterling Brown over a parking violation. After a bodycam showed the incident in full, officers involved received what people would perceive as a weak punishment which included a fifteen-day suspension and will have an employee improvement plan implemented.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have also decided to boycott their game on Wednesday

 

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers game on Wednesday have been postponed. No word on Thursdays games.

Lebron had this to say after the Bucks/Magic cancellation.

We will keep you updated right here on WOLDCNews.com

RELATED: Milwaukee Victim-Shames Sterling Brown After NBA Player’s Violent Arrest For Parking Violation

RELATED: Jacob Blake Protest Shooter Is Reportedly A White Teen Affiliated With Cops

 

REPORT: NBA Teams Deciding to Boycott Wednesday Playoff Games After Jacob Blake Shooting  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown…
 5 hours ago
08.26.20
HHW Gaming: EA & NFL Taking Over Tuesdays…
 6 hours ago
08.26.20
HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold…
 8 hours ago
08.26.20
Celebrity Hairstylist Chuck Amos Says Brandy’s Braids Were…
 8 hours ago
08.26.20
Exclusives
Close