REPORT: NBA Teams Deciding to Boycott Wednesday Playoff Games After Jacob Blake Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal game against Orlando Magic. The news was first reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision was made in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times by Kenosha Police on August 23rd.
The Bucks are no stranger to issues with police. In 2018, Milwaukee Police used a taser to arrest Bucks guard Sterling Brown over a parking violation. After a bodycam showed the incident in full, officers involved received what people would perceive as a weak punishment which included a fifteen-day suspension and will have an employee improvement plan implemented.
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have also decided to boycott their game on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers game on Wednesday have been postponed. No word on Thursdays games.
Lebron had this to say after the Bucks/Magic cancellation.
