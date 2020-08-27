The Bijou Star Files: Kenny Smith Say’s “As a black man…” Then Walks Off

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 27, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KENNY SMITH WALKS OFF ‘INSIDE THE NBA’ SET To Support NBA Player Boycotts

Kenny Smith just walked off the set of “Inside the NBA” in a show of solidarity with the NBA players who are boycotting Wednesday’s playoff games. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

JACOB BLAKE TRAUMATIZED KIDS DESPERATELY NEED THERAPY After Watching Their Dad Get Shot

Jacob Blake’s children who witnessed him being shot are understandably shaken to the core — and the process of healing will begin sooner than later … TMZ has learned. Read More

JACOB BLAKE COP WHO SHOT HIM IN THE BACK IDENTIFIED

The Wisconsin cop who fired seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake has been identified as officer Rusten Sheskey … as more details from the case were just released. Read More

Stop using ‘black-on-black’ crime to deflect away from police brutality

There are answers to the question, “Why aren’t we talking about black on black crime?” But critics of Black Lives Matter don’t want to hear them. Read More

Lakers, Clippers vote to cancel NBA playoffs, others vote to play on

The vote comes after a day when teams across 4 leagues postponed games in solidarity after Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Read More

Northeast Ohio doctors react after CDC updates guidance to say people exposed to coronavirus may not need testing

The CDC has now revised that guidance online and says that getting tested, even if exposed to the coronavirus, may not always be needed. Read More

KRIS JENNER WANTS TO CASH IN ON CATCHPHRASE …’You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie’

Kris Jenner‘s done amazing work as a momager, and now it looks like she’s eyeing another sweet business venture based on something she says to her daughters. Read More

PORSHA WILLIAMS ACTIVISM, ARRESTS PART OF STORYLINE On New ‘RHOA’ Season

Porsha Williams will have a new storyline on the upcoming ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ series … her activism and arrests protesting Breonna Taylor’s death will be heavily featured. Read More

MAGA HATS CELEBS MAKE IT GAY, GOTHIC, HEALTHIER!!!

President Trump‘s MAGA hats are trenched in the right-wing of the Republic Party … but Hollywood’s flipping that script with one helluva twist. Read More

RUDY GIULIANI RIPS DOC RIVERS You’re Misleading Black People About Cops!!!

Rudy was particularly upset about Doc’s claim that Black people love America, but “this country does not love us back.” Read More

KENOSHA ‘VIGILANTE’ SHOOTER ARRESTED …Booked For Homicide

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the shooting that occurred and resulted in 2 people dying is exactly why he doesn’t support deputizing citizens with guns to help police patrol neighborhoods. He says it’s way too much added liability for his department … and leads to more confrontation Read More

‘LHHH’ STAR MASIKA KALYSHA FAKES KIDNAPPING TO PROMOTE HER ONLYFANS …Video Slammed by Nonprofit Founder

The founder of the R.O.S.E. Organization that Masika mentioned has spoken out against her video, condemns it for being triggering and makes it clear she had nothing to do with it. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Jeff Bezos Becomes First Person In History To Be Worth $200 Billion

The world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, just crossed a historic milestone by adding even more money to his massive bank account. Based on new estimates, Jeff officially just became the world’s first person to amass a $200 billion fortune. Read More

Joe Budden Says He Is Leaving Spotify Due To The Streaming Service “Undermining And Undervaluing” His Popular Podcast

Joe Budden has one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify—but apparently that match-up could soon be coming to an end. According to recent reports, Joe Budden is said to be so unhappy with Spotify, that he is officially leaving the streaming service next month. Read More

Tesla Driver on Autopilot Smashes Into Cop Cars While Watching Movie

A driver in North Carolina has been charged after his Tesla smashed into a pair of police cars while he was watching a movie. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: