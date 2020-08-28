The Bijou Star Files: Jacob Blake, NBA Protest Plus more

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 28, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

PRESIDENT TRUMP BASHES NBA PROTESTS ‘People Are A Little Tired’ Of League

President Trump has addressed the NBA protests … saying he doesn’t know much about what’s been going on, but feels like “people are a little tired of the NBA, frankly.” Read More

BARACK OBAMA PRAISES NBA PLAYER BOYCOTT… You’re Great Role Models!!!

Barack Obama says he “commends” the NBA players who participated in Wednesday’s “boycott” — saying they’re setting a great example for the rest of the country. Read More

JACOB BLAKE HANDCUFFED TO HOSPITAL BED… His Dad’s Outraged

Jacob Blake’s father says his son is handcuffed to his hospital bed despite being paralyzed from the waist down after suffering 7 gunshot wounds from a cop. Read More

KENOSHA ‘VIGILANTE’ SHOOTER ALLEGEDLY KILLED UNARMED MAN …Charged with Murder, 4 Other Felonies

The 17-year-old arrested in the fatal shooting of 2 Jacob Blake protesters in Kenosha allegedly killed at least one unarmed man, and could get life in prison for murder … along with 4 other felony charges. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER’S BIZ PARTNER PROPOSES POLICE REFORM POLICY… To Root Out Racist Cops

One of Floyd Mayweather’s top business associates is so outraged over the recent police shootings, he wrote up a new police reform proposal in the hopes of fixing the system. Read More

KANYE WEST SUES OHIO ELECTION HEAD …Last-Ditch Effort to Make the Ballot

Kanye West is going after the top election official in Ohio for allegedly going out of his way to keep Ye off the presidential ballot … according to a new lawsuit. Read More

Chrissy Lampkin Shows Love For Her “Boyfriend” Jim Jones—“It Works For Me”

Chrissy Lampkin is clapping back at those who criticize her relationship, while letting it be known that her “boyfriend of 20 years” Jim Jones is all she needs. Read More

Romeo Gives His Take On Master P & The Family Feud

Last week, Master P aired out all of his family’s business, chile. He mentioned his incarcerated brother, C-Murder, Monica, and he even name dropped Kim Kardashian. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Reportedly Withholding His Motorcycle, Gun, & Golf Clubs

A letter sent by Dre’s attorney on July 30, 2020, states that Nicole refused to return a few of his items, including a gun, a motorcycle, and golf clubs. Read More

Future Drops Defamation Suit Against Eliza Reign

This week lawyers for both of them agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, or in other words, Future can’t sue her again for the same thing, according to court docs. Read More

Trick Daddy Says He Isn’t Looking For A Wholesome Woman

Trick put out a few tweets giving some insight about what type of woman he definitely isn’t looking for and its quite interesting to say the least. Read More

Akon Reveals He Passed On Signing Drake Because He “Sounded More Like Eminem”

Akon revealed that he had the chance to sign Drake at some point, but he apparently passed up on the opportunity because according to Akon, Drake sounded like Eminem at the time. Read More

Marques Houston Marries 19-Year-Old Miya Dickey: ‘Jehovah Has Blessed Us’

39-year-old Marques Houston and 19-year-old Miya Dickey got married on Monday. Read More

On anniversary of ‘I Have a Dream,’ Motown releases Martin Luther King’s speech as digital single

In August 1963, Billie Jean Brown knew that Martin Luther King Jr. had just delivered a powerful, momentous address. Read More

