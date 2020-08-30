CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked, Ever

To be young, gifted and Black.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

It’s an honor fit for a King. The late Chadwick Boseman‘s final tweet now his the distinction of being Twitter’s most like tweet ever.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The globe is still reeling from the untimely death of the mega-talented Black Panther actor. His final tweet announced his passing and also revealed that he had been ill for four years since being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016.

It wasn’t lost on his fans that throughout his incredible run portraying T’Challa aka Black Panther in the MCU, and other critically-acclaimed roles, he was literally fighting for his life while inspiring a generation of kids and adults.

Boseman’s penultimate tweet was also a winner as he celebrated Kamala Harris’ historic selection as Joe Biden’s running mate. It only made sense considering he too is a proud Howard University alum as is Senator and now VP-candidate Harris.

Rest In Power, King.

Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked, Ever  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
US-BRITAIN-LITERATURE-HARRY POTTER-ROWLING
‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Gives Back Her…
 2 days ago
08.29.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 13, 2018
Stars Pay Their Respects to Chadwick Boseman Following…
 2 days ago
08.29.20
‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At…
 3 days ago
08.28.20
Cops Called On Ex-NFL Star Brandon Marshall For…
 3 days ago
08.29.20
Exclusives
Close