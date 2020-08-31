The Bijou Star Files: Toni Braxton Wishes She Had More “Love” When She Was Younger

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 31, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer

Chadwick Boseman, who made a global impact bringing “Black Panther” to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with playing Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown on the silver screen, died Friday of cancer at 43 Read More

CHADWICK BOSEMAN HONORED AT VIRTUAL MTV VMAS 2020 …Show Dedicated to Him

Chadwick Boseman just received a shout-out at the MTV Video Music Awards — and the way they did it was by harkening back to a speech he once gave at the ceremony. Read More

Toni Braxton Says She Should’ve Had More Sex At A Younger Age & Also Partied More–Expresses Religion Stopped Her

Toni Braxton discussed her upbringing, career, and more. During the conversation, she expressed that sex is something she wishes would’ve happened more often, at a younger age. Read More

DONALD TRUMP SUPPORTERS MAGA Caravan Arrives In Portland …VIOLENT CONFRONTATIONS, 1 DEAD

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Portland as hundreds of Trump supporters caravaned into the city and clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters. Read More

NBA returns after historic pause

The NBA playoffs resumed Saturday after a historic pause in action to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a move that sent ripple effects around the sports world. Read More

MEGHAN AND HARRY MONTECITO MOVE CAUSES HEADACHES… New Neighbors Already Fed Up

Here’s what Montecito residents are finding out about their new neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle … wherever they go, tourists, helicopters and paparazzi follow. Read More

THE WEEKND DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR & JACOB BLAKE During MTV VMAs Speech

The Weeknd hit the stage multiple times at the MTV VMAs, but his message remained the same … demanding justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. Read More

KENTUCKY AG DANIEL CAMERON WE GOT BALLISTICS ON BREONNA TAYLOR… But It’s Not Conclusive

Kentucky’s Attorney General says his office has finally received the ballistics report he’s been waiting for in the Breonna Taylor case … but he says it’s not conclusive and it seems there’s still no end in sight. Read More

JACOB BLAKE RIOTS KENOSHA HOME AND STORE OWNERS RUSH TO BUY GUNS

The civil unrest triggered by Jacob Blake’s shooting has many citizens in and around Kenosha rushing to stock up on guns to protect themselves and their businesses. Read More

ELON MUSKWE IMPLANTED COMPUTER CHIP IN PIG’S BRAIN… And It Works!!!

Elon Musk’s brave new world is closer to reality, because he just unveiled his latest triumph … a pig that responds to prompts after getting a computer chip placed in its brain. Read More

Yandy Smith Pens A Sweet Message To Porsha Williams For Being By Her Side As They Continue To Fight For Justice In Breonna Taylor’s Case

Many people around the world have been using their platforms to make sure that their voices are being heard as they continue to demand justice in the Breonna Taylor case. Read More

Derek Chauvin Reportedly Asks A Judge To Dismiss His Case For The Death Of George Floyd

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin now wants all charges against him dismissed. In recent court documents filed on his behalf by his attorneys, Derek Chauvin is asking a judge to dismiss the several felony counts against him regarding George Floyd’s untimely death. Read More

Monica Speaks On Old Feud With Brandy Ahead Of Verzuz Battle: “We’ve Long Removed Ourselves From The Dramatics”

As we prepare for a trip down nostalgia lane, Monica spoke to Entertainment Tonight & discussed the upcoming Verzuz Battle with Brandy. Read More

Ciara Reveals Her Hit Song ‘Goodies’ Was Intended For Britney Spears

On her new radio show with Apple Music, Ciara got candid and shared some stories about her journey in the music industry and how behind-the-scenes antics can play a major part in what songs artists actually get to keep for themselves. One story in particular had us all confused Read More

Masika Kalysha Fired From The Television Show ‘Double Cross’ Following Her Kidnapping Skit On The Gram (Update)

It looks like Masika Kalysha’s attempt to help bring an end to child and human trafficking may have backfired and caused her an acting role. Read More

Rev. Al Sharpton Says Police Violence Will Not End Until ‘They Have Some Skin in the Game’ [Video]

The reverend says those fighting against police brutality must be “just as durable, and persistent and determined as the police unions that are supporting these cops.” Read More

United Airlines Drops Change Fees for Most U.S. Flights:

For months, airlines have been waiving change fees to encourage hesitant travelers to fly again. Now, United Airlines is doing away with the charges altogether, at least for flights within the United States. Read More

