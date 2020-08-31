LOCAL NEWS: Downtown Cleveland’s Tower City Cinemas Has Shut Down For Good

After 30 years, Tower City Cinemas in Downtown Cleveland has closed its doors for good as of Aug. 31.

“While Tower City Cinemas has been closed since March due to the on-going health crisis, with the lease expiring, a decision was made to not reopen the theater,” says Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas. “Our management team and staff have done an incredible job during the 20-plus years we’ve operated this theater. We remain committed to movie-goers in Cleveland and we look forward to serving our Tower City patrons at our other cinemas.”

The Downtown movie theater first opened with the rest of the mall in 1990 as part of the Hoyts cinema chain. Cleveland Cinemas took over operations in 1998.

Tower City Cinemas was also the longtime home for the Cleveland International Film Festival from 1991 until 2019. This year was supposed to be the final year for CIFF at Tower City before the coronavirus pandemic forced the live-action portion to be canceled. The festival would soon move to a streaming-only event.

CIFF is moving to Playhouse Square as its main home in 2021.

Property of the movie theater exists is currently owned by Bedrock.

