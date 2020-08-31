LOCAL NEWS: Levin Furniture Shuts Down Two of Its Locations

Now that Levin Furniture is once again in the hands of its former owner, Robert Levin, it has issued some news regarding two of its stores.

There is going to be some closures take place as Levin made the decision following a “reevaluation following the buy-back indicated that it was necessary” for the furniture chain to remain in business for a long time.

Rather than an abrupt closing, there will be sales taking place.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The two stores will liquidate inventory. Those sales will be open to the public on Sept. 3 at the Akron store at 3742 Brookwall Dr., Suite 20 in Market Square at Montrose and the N. Olmsted store at 23250 Lorain Rd.

Those locations will have “furniture, mattresses, home accessories and area rugs” heavily discounted for customers that would opt for pick-up or delivery.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of FatCamera and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paul Ellis and Getty Images