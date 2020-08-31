COVID-19 Still Here: Governor Cuomo Slaps 6 More NY, NYC Bars With Liquor License Suspensions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is dead serious about keeping NY as COVID-19 free as he possibly can. Bars out here breaking the rules he has put in place to curb the spread are finding that out the hard way.

On Saturday (Aug.29), Governor Cuomo announced that 6 more NY, NYC bars will be having their wigs pushed back in the form of their liquor licenses being suspended ABC News reports. New York, which was one of the hardest-hit states in the country when COVID-19 first arrived, has now seen 24 days straight the infection rate staying below 1 percent despite mass testing, which debunks President Donald Trump’s dumb theory.

Today's update on the numbers: Of the 66,241 tests reported yesterday, 656 were positive (0.99% of total). Total hospitalizations fell to 418. Sadly, there was 1 COVID fatality yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bqCcDYK5l9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 31, 2020

Cuomo understandably wants to keep things that way, hence why he is not playing when it comes to these watering holes following the executive orders, he put in place to stop the spread of the contagious virus.

“New Yorkers’ hard work is paying off, with the state maintaining an infection rate of less than 1% for over three weeks straight – but we must remain vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines that got us here or risk backsliding. Compliance in higher-risk industries like bars and restaurants has been key to achieving this progress, and as today’s suspensions show, the state will hold bad actors who put public health in danger accountable.”

Between Monday and Friday, the State Police and State Liquor Authority conducted 5,981 compliance checks and discovered 35 establishments had violations. Bars and restaurants that are found to be in direct contravention of COVID-19 regulations can be hit with $10,000 per violation. If those infractions are considered egregious, immediate suspension of bar or restaurants liquor license is called for.

So far, there have been a total of 168 businesses that have had their liquor licenses suspended. Over the weekend, 20 bars were handed violations. 6 of them were issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board, and they are:

“Blu Mar” at 136 Main Street in Southampton, on August 25, 2020

“Sazon Ramirez II” at 241 Nassau Road in Roosevelt, on August 25, 2020

“House of Yes” at 408 Jefferson Street in Brooklyn, on August 27, 2020

“Nancy Restaurant” at 2961 Fulton Street in Brooklyn, on August 27, 2020

“The Ferris Wheel” at 6 Market Street in Oswego, on August 28, 2020

“Lover’s Rock” at 419 Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn, on August 28, 2020

So if you fancy those establishments, they are completely dry now. As to when we can expect bars to fully reopen, that is still up in the air. Stay safe, wash your hands, and remember to practice social distancing cause Governor Cuomo is watching.

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

