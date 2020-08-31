Nick Jr. Shows Some Representation With Their Newest Show “Made By Maddie” [VIDEO]

It’s the precious natural hair wearing black family for us! Nick Jr. just revealed the promo for their brand new animated preschool series “Made by Maddie” and we’re ALL IN from the gate. The show follows 8-year-old Maddie in New York City, as she uses her imagination and design ingenuity to turn every problem into a positive with the perfect fashion fix. The series premieres Sunday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

So cute right?! Throughout the season, Made by Maddie will feature guest voice appearances by Karamo Brown; Rhyon Nicole Brown (Empire); Danny Burstein (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!); David Burtka; Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race); Joey Fatone; Griffin Robert Faulkner (Raising Dion); Nina Garcia (Project Runway); Joy Lynn Jacobs (The Blacklist); Claudia Morcate-Martin (Seneca); Wanya Morris; Christine Pedi (Steven Universe); Christiani Pitts (Broadway’s King Kong); Al Roker; D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves); Horatio Sanz (Black Monday); and Nico Tortorella (Younger).

Tha’s quite a roster of voice talent!

Here’s a little more about the show:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Made by Maddie centers on Maddie (Alyssa Cheatham), a quick-thinking little girl with a big personality and a huge heart, who has a passion for fashion. Maddie finds design inspiration around every corner and her big ideas couldn’t become a reality without the love and support of her aspirational and talented fashion designer mom, Dee (Patina Miller), and her super cool and upbeat musician dad, Rashad (James Monroe Iglehart), along with the assistance of friends and neighbors, including kind, animal-loving best friend, Jada (Sophia Torres), and the twins—rule-following Harper (Amanda Dressel) and fearless Hudson (Ames McNamara)—who are always up for adventure. Maddie’s creative thinking and dazzling designs are a reflection of the bustling, colorful city of New York and its residents. Maddie confidently embraces her own unique style, celebrates individuality, treats everyone with kindness, and encourages others to take risks and be themselves.

In the series premiere, “If the Glue Fits/Mini-Me DJ,” Maddie gets her hands stuck to a pair of shoes Dee designed. Once she finally gets the shoes unstuck, she has to come up with a redesign to save the day. Then, Maddie, Dee, and her assistant Dustin design an outfit for DJ Fierce, a famous DJ. They scour the city for the perfect materials, but when a misunderstanding leads to an outfit mix-up, Maddie will have to get creative with a fashion fix.

Created by Paula Rosenthal and produced by Silvergate Media (Sunny Day, Peter Rabbit, The Octonauts, Hilda), the series (22 half-hour episodes) Made by Maddie will continue to air regularly Sundays at 11 a.m.(ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel.

Following the series premiere of Made by Maddie, NickJr.com, and the Nick Jr. App will feature short-form content and full-length episodes. Episodes will also be available on Nick Jr. On-Demand and Download-To-Own services.

Representation matters so much. We love that Nick Jr. is showcasing a loving black family and is putting an intelligent, ambitious, adventurous young black designer at the center of it!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Is Finally Online For Every Little Black Girl To See!

“Hair Love” Director Matthew Cherry Asked Twitter To Create Drawings Of 4-Year-Old Girl Who Called Herself “Ugly” In Viral Video

50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 50 photos Launch gallery 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 1. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 1 of 50 2. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 2 of 50 3. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 3 of 50 4. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 4 of 50 5. SOLANGE Source:Getty 5 of 50 6. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 6 of 50 7. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 7 of 50 8. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 8 of 50 9. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 9 of 50 10. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty 10 of 50 11. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty 11 of 50 12. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 12 of 50 13. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 13 of 50 14. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty 14 of 50 15. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty 15 of 50 16. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 16 of 50 17. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty 17 of 50 18. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 18 of 50 19. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty 19 of 50 20. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 20 of 50 21. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty 21 of 50 22. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 22 of 50 23. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 23 of 50 24. REGINA KING Source:Getty 24 of 50 25. REGINA KING Source:Getty 25 of 50 26. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty 26 of 50 27. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty 27 of 50 28. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty 28 of 50 29. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty 29 of 50 30. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 30 of 50 31. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty 31 of 50 32. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty 32 of 50 33. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN 33 of 50 34. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN 34 of 50 35. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty 35 of 50 36. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty 36 of 50 37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty 37 of 50 38. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty 38 of 50 39. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty 39 of 50 40. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty 40 of 50 41. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN 41 of 50 42. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN 42 of 50 43. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty 43 of 50 44. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty 44 of 50 45. RIHQANNA Source:Getty 45 of 50 46. RIHANNA Source:Getty 46 of 50 47. SLICK WOODS Source:Getty 47 of 50 48. ALEK WEK Source:Getty 48 of 50 49. ALEK WEK Source:Getty 49 of 50 50. MEAGAN GOOD Source:Getty 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet 50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet Natural hair is undoubtedly beautiful and can be constructed into so many shapes and silhouettes. It’s also beautiful just to enjoy kinky curly hair or all the various braided styles Black women can create with their coif. We’ve been seeing more natural hairstyles on the red carpet. We rounded up some of our favorite celeb moments with these Black beauties rocking curls, braids, and locs on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite? Do you have a style you like to see? Sound off in the comment section!

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nick Jr. Shows Some Representation With Their Newest Show “Made By Maddie” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com