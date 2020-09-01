The Bijou Star Files:  Niecy Nash Divorced Him Then Married Her

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 1, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
NIECY NASH I SAID ‘I DO’!!! Marries Jessica Betts
Niecy Nash is trying her hand at marriage again … and this time it’s with a woman. Read More
Brandy & Monica Pull Out The Classics For Their Record-Breaking Verzuz Battle
Brandy and Monica sat down side-by-side and queued up their classic hits, as well as new material and a few surprises. Practically every celebrity was in the live broadcast—proving just how big of a moment this was for the culture. Read More
KANYE WEST TO NICK CANNON I’m Not a GOP Tool …C’MON, I’M RICHER THAN TRUMP!!!
Kanye West says claims the President or the GOP are paying him to run a spoiler campaign are laughable, because he’s already wealthier than Donald Trump! Read More
TACO BELL 2 LITTLE GIRLS USE WI-FI FOR SCHOOL Get Help From Community
A Taco Bell proved critical for two little girls who were briefly using its Wi-Fi for school — something that sparked some true help from the community. Read More
Payroll tax deferral takes effect Tuesday: What it means for your check
To qualify, you must make less than $4,000 bi-weekly. Many Americans could see a boost coming to their paychecks through the end of the year. That’s due to a payroll tax deferral set to kick in Sept. 1. Read More
CDC statistic on COVID-19 deaths does not mean only 6 percent died of the virus
The Centers for Disease Control said six percent of COVID-19 deaths were from COVID alone, but the claim that the virus killed only 9,000 Americans is incorrect. Most deaths from the coronavirus had causes in addition to COVID, not instead of it. Read More
Jimmy Dimora wins partial appeal on corruption case
Jimmy Dimora, the former Cuyahoga County commissioner serving a 28-year prison term for corruption, won a partial appeal Monday in federal court. Read More
Cleveland-based Pierre’s Ice Cream honoring local heroes with special line of ice cream pints
The Cleveland-based company has created a special line of themed ice cream pints in recognition of heroes, which they are defining as “everyone who has adapted, struggled, sacrificed and persevered during this challenging time.” Read More
Taco Bell launching smaller locations with ‘bellhops’ & dual drive-thrus known as ‘Go Mobile’ restaurants
The fast food chain has revealed an updated restaurant design that will overhaul the guest experience starting next year – including the addition of bellhops. Read More
Walmart launches membership service to compete with Amazon Prime
Walmart is launching a new membership service for shoppers this month that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime. Read More
TikTok deal to sell U.S. business could be announced as soon as Tuesday
TikTok has chosen a bidder for its U.S., New Zealand and Australian businesses, and it could announce the deal as soon as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the situation. Read More
Michael B. Jordan Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Good Friend Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan shared a beautiful message about his dear friend Chadwick Boseman after days of silence following Chadwick’s untimely and shocking passing. Read More
Usher Is Reportedly Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea
Usher reportedly has a baby on the way with his girlfriend record executive Jenn Goicoechea. Read More
LeToya Luckett Shares Her Testimony As She Talks About Pursuing Her Purpose After Destiny’s Child—She Recalls The Time She Slept In A Car While Making Her First Album
Recently LeToya Luckett, who is expecting her second child any day now, took to her Instagram Live and answered some questions from her supporters. One fan asked her about pursuing her purpose after she was no longer a part of the singing group Destiny’s Child, and she shared her journey and revealed some of the struggles she faced along the way. Read More
Drug Suspect Reportedly Offered Plea Deal To Name Breonna Taylor As Co-Defendant
However, that hasn’t stopped authorities from reportedly trying to use her name in conjunction with “organized crime.” Read More
Porn Star Ron Jeremy Facing 20 New Sex Crimes Charges
Porn star Ron Jeremy was hit with 20 new sex crime charges after more than a dozen women came forward after news of his arrest went public. Read More
Long Island Town Outraged After Fire Truck Displays Confederate Flag; Fire Department Says It It Took “Disciplinary Action” Against Firefighter
A firefighter has received “disciplinary action” after a Long Island fire truck was spotted sporting a confederate flag. Read More
Herman Cain’s Twitter Account Claims Coronavirus Is ‘Not As Deadly’ As Media Made It Out To Be
Herman Cain died in July after being hospitalized for over a month after testing positive for COVID-19, so it was extra strange that his old Twitter account sent a tweet on Sunday denouncing the deadliness of COVID-19. Read More
