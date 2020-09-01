The Bijou Star Files:  Niecy Nash Divorced Him Then Married Her

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 1, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

NIECY NASH I SAID ‘I DO’!!! Marries Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash is trying her hand at marriage again … and this time it’s with a woman. Read More

Brandy & Monica Pull Out The Classics For Their Record-Breaking Verzuz Battle

Brandy and Monica sat down side-by-side and queued up their classic hits, as well as new material and a few surprises. Practically every celebrity was in the live broadcast—proving just how big of a moment this was for the culture. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

KANYE WEST TO NICK CANNON I’m Not a GOP Tool …C’MON, I’M RICHER THAN TRUMP!!!

Kanye West says claims the President or the GOP are paying him to run a spoiler campaign are laughable, because he’s already wealthier than Donald Trump! Read More

TACO BELL 2 LITTLE GIRLS USE WI-FI FOR SCHOOL Get Help From Community

A Taco Bell proved critical for two little girls who were briefly using its Wi-Fi for school — something that sparked some true help from the community. Read More

Payroll tax deferral takes effect Tuesday: What it means for your check

To qualify, you must make less than $4,000 bi-weekly. Many Americans could see a boost coming to their paychecks through the end of the year. That’s due to a payroll tax deferral set to kick in Sept. 1. Read More

CDC statistic on COVID-19 deaths does not mean only 6 percent died of the virus

The Centers for Disease Control said six percent of COVID-19 deaths were from COVID alone, but the claim that the virus killed only 9,000 Americans is incorrect. Most deaths from the coronavirus had causes in addition to COVID, not instead of it. Read More

Jimmy Dimora wins partial appeal on corruption case

Jimmy Dimora, the former Cuyahoga County commissioner serving a 28-year prison term for corruption, won a partial appeal Monday in federal court. Read More

Cleveland-based Pierre’s Ice Cream honoring local heroes with special line of ice cream pints

The Cleveland-based company has created a special line of themed ice cream pints in recognition of heroes, which they are defining as “everyone who has adapted, struggled, sacrificed and persevered during this challenging time.” Read More

Taco Bell launching smaller locations with ‘bellhops’ & dual drive-thrus known as ‘Go Mobile’ restaurants

The fast food chain has revealed an updated restaurant design that will overhaul the guest experience starting next year – including the addition of bellhops. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Walmart launches membership service to compete with Amazon Prime

Walmart is launching a new membership service for shoppers this month that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime. Read More

TikTok deal to sell U.S. business could be announced as soon as Tuesday

TikTok has chosen a bidder for its U.S., New Zealand and Australian businesses, and it could announce the deal as soon as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the situation. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Breaks Silence On The Passing Of Good Friend Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan shared a beautiful message about his dear friend Chadwick Boseman after days of silence following Chadwick’s untimely and shocking passing. Read More

Usher Is Reportedly Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher reportedly has a baby on the way with his girlfriend record executive Jenn Goicoechea. Read More

LeToya Luckett Shares Her Testimony As She Talks About Pursuing Her Purpose After Destiny’s Child—She Recalls The Time She Slept In A Car While Making Her First Album

Recently LeToya Luckett, who is expecting her second child any day now, took to her Instagram Live and answered some questions from her supporters. One fan asked her about pursuing her purpose after she was no longer a part of the singing group Destiny’s Child, and she shared her journey and revealed some of the struggles she faced along the way. Read More

Drug Suspect Reportedly Offered Plea Deal To Name Breonna Taylor As Co-Defendant

However, that hasn’t stopped authorities from reportedly trying to use her name in conjunction with “organized crime.” Read More

Porn Star Ron Jeremy Facing 20 New Sex Crimes Charges

Porn star Ron Jeremy was hit with 20 new sex crime charges after more than a dozen women came forward after news of his arrest went public. Read More

Long Island Town Outraged After Fire Truck Displays Confederate Flag; Fire Department Says It It Took “Disciplinary Action” Against Firefighter

A firefighter has received “disciplinary action” after a Long Island fire truck was spotted sporting a confederate flag. Read More

Herman Cain’s Twitter Account Claims Coronavirus Is ‘Not As Deadly’ As Media Made It Out To Be

Herman Cain died in July after being hospitalized for over a month after testing positive for COVID-19, so it was extra strange that his old Twitter account sent a tweet on Sunday denouncing the deadliness of COVID-19. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com