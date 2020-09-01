CLOSE
Did You Miss Monica Vs. Brandy Making That Beat Drop On Verzuz? [VIDEO]

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

History was made for the culture last night as the mysterious duo of R&B singing greats went head to head last night with over one million viewers viewing the battle that everyone wanted to see.  Kicking off the now legendary Verzuz was our hopeful next Vice President Kamala Harris, while Joe Biden name scrolled through the who’s who’s in the world logged in to watch.

If there really was a beef between Monica and Brandy it wasn’t displayed at the hosting spot of Tyler Perry studios as the ladies took us back to when they were 12 years old recording stars to now being highly successful Independent artist.

Did you miss Monica make that beat drop while Brandy was singing “NEW MONICA” while sitting up in her room while her best friend Ray J watched on?  Or do you just want to relive it?

Take a look at the video below

