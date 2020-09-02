CLOSE
Euclid Police Make Arrest After 60 Shots Fired, Car Chase

Euclid police have made arrests following a car chase that took place Sunday evening. The officers claim that the suspects involved were part of a shooting that went down Saturday, a scene where more than 60 shots were fired.

The suspects car was spotted Sunday evening, when the pursuit took place. After the fleeing car got to a train crossing, the crashed into a metal pole and into a police cruiser.

The officer is expected to be OK.

Euclid Police Make Arrest After 60 Shots Fired, Car Chase  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

