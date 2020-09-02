The Bijou Star Files: Pastor John Gray Cheating Scandal Plot Thickens [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 2, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Pastor John Gray Seemingly Apologizes To Wife And Church For Alleged Cheating Scandal (Video)

Gray took to the stage himself with a message entitled “Face It,” which addressed his indiscretions and God’s love. Read More

New polling shows President Trump holds narrow lead over Joe Biden in Ohio

With just about two months until the 2020 presidential election, the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden remains tight in Ohio. Read More

A Cleveland icon: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame turns 25

This year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates its silver anniversary as the iconic Cleveland attraction turns 25 years old along the shores of Lake Erie. Read More

Going it alone: US won’t join global effort for COVID-19 vaccine

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization. Read More

JURY DUTY SORRY, YA CAN’T WRITE IT OFF …COVID Fear Ain’t Enough!!!

If you’re thinking a global pandemic is enough to get you off the hook for jury duty, we got some bad news — most major cities are NOT cutting you loose just for that. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES PROPOSES TO GF BRITTANY MATTHEWS… After Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the only one in his household to get a massive ring on Tuesday … the superstar QB just proposed to his longtime GF, Brittany Matthews, with a diamond that’s bigger than her knuckle!!! Read More

TYLER PERRY OFFICIALLY A BILLIONAIRE

Tyler’s net worth just jumped and made him the newest official member of the 3-comma club, according to a new Forbes report detailing his rise from being “poor as hell” to rich and powerful. Read More

CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP BREONNA’S FAMILY’S FAITH IS SHOT…After Plea Deal Smear News

Ben and his associates just fleshed out their thoughts even further in a scathing rebuke of local Louisville law enforcement officials who appear to have tried getting her ex-BF, Jamarcus Glover, to falsely pin her as part of a crime syndicate … this AFTER she’d died. Read More

MARIAH CAREY Admits 2 Classic Songs …ARE ABOUT DEREK JETER FLING!!!

Mariah Carey is finally admitting what fans have suspected for decades … two songs from her classic ’97 album “Butterfly” are about her fling with Derek Jeter!!! Read More

KANYE WEST I SPENT $50 MILLION ON SUNDAY SERVICE

Kanye West spared no expense putting on his Sunday Service … he claims it cost a whopping $50 MILLION to pull it off!!! Read More

Jamie Foxx To Star In New Netflix Series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” From The Showrunner Of “Martin”

Jamie Foxx will star in a new series for Netflix inspired by his real-life relationship with his daughter, titled “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.” Read More

Tahiry Jose Details Alleged Abuse From Past Relationship With Joe Budden—She Alleges He Broke Her Nose, Fractured Her Rib & Threw Her Down The Stairs

Tahiry Jose recently revealed some details regarding her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Budden–including allegations of abuse so severe that she suffered a broken nose, fractured rib and more. Read More

Large Crowd Gathers In South Los Angeles After Deputies Fatally Shoot A Black Man

On Monday, a large crowd of people gathered in the south L.A. after a man was fatally shot by deputies. Footage captured by bystanders started to make its rounds, as it showed moments before the man was shot. Read More

Uber Now Requiring Users To Submit Face Masks Selfies In Order To Request Rides

Uber has just introduced a new change. In an official announcement, Uber is now requiring all users to submit a face mask selfie before requesting a ride. Read More

Judge Recommends Future Pay $3,200 In Child Support To Eliza Reign–Future’s Accountant Estimates He Only Makes $30K A Month (Exclusive Details)

A General Magistrate judge in Broward County is recommending Future pay Eliza Reign $3,200 in monthly child support after Future’s accountant said it was his opinion the rapper is only making about $30,000 a month from working. Read More

Big Sean Says He Never Would’ve Made ‘I Don’t F*ck With You’ If He Knew Ex Naya Rivera’s Life Would End This Way: ‘She Knew About It and She Liked It’

Big Sean says he would have “never made” the his hit “I Don’t F*ck With You” had he known ex-fiancée Naya Rivera’s life would end so tragically. Read More

‘I Like to Move it’ House DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead Amid Sexual Battery Charges at 49

DJ Erick Morillo, best known for his 1993 hit, “I Like to Move It,” was found dead. Read More

Robin Williams’ Widow Says Doctors Ordered Them to Sleep in Separate Beds Before His Death

Robin Williams’ widow Susan Schneider Williams has revealed that the couple were ordered by doctors to sleep in separate beds prior to the actor’s death. Read More

52 Black Former Franchise Owners File Discrimination Lawsuit Against McDonald’s

52 former McDonald’s franchises have come together to file a lawsuit against the company for discrimination, claiming the company denied them “equal opportunity to economic success” compared to other white franchisees. Read More

Mom Blacklisted After Going For Stroll on Airplane Wing Because She Was ‘Too Hot’

A Ukrainian mother-of-two has reportedly been blacklisted from flying after she was captured on video taking a casual stroll along an airplane wing. Read More

Kenosha Journalist Arrested for Telling Cop He Has a ‘Little D–k’

Police arrested a journalist in Kenosha after she made a disparaging comment on the size of his privates. Read More

