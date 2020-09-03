The Bijou Star Files: Oh My Carole Baskin and Nelly Are Joining DWS

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 3, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Carole Baskin and Nelly Announced as Contestants on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Carole Baskin may have killed her ex-husband, but now she’ll have the opportunity to kill it on the dance floor. Read More

DIJON KIZZEE New Surveillance Vid …SHOOTING BY L.A. SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES

L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies gunned down a Black man in South L.A. this week — which can now be seen in full view through new surveillance video that was just released. Read More

CDC tells states to prepare for vaccine Nov. 1, raising red flags from health experts

Several experts expressed concerns a vaccine may be rushed through and say they don’t understand how there could be accurate data on it by Nov. 1 Read More

Trump threatens to defund Seattle, Portland after riots

President Donald Trump has ordered a federal review of ways to defund the city of Seattle and other cities he deemed “lawless” after protests over police brutality. Read More

Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

According to a statement, they plan to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming through a new production company. Read More

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3 trillion due to coronavirus, recession

The projected deficit is more than triple the 2019 shortfall and more than double the levels experienced after the market meltdown and Great Recession of 2008-2009. Read More

TACO BELL WI-FI USERS GOFUNDME CASH FOR LITTLE GIRLS …To Be Used for Long Haul

The little girls who had to use a Taco Bell’s Wi-Fi for school have been blessed with thousands of dollars in donations — money that’ll be put to good use … Read More

THE ROCK I GOT COVID-19 …So Did My Wife and Kids

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just shared some sobering family news … he tested positive for the coronavirus, along with everyone else in his immediate family. Read More

Can someone get the coronavirus twice?

Even if people can get reinfected, the World Health Organization says it likely wouldn’t happen regularly. Read More

Chadwick Boseman Was Reportedly Prepping To Film “Black Panther” Sequel A Week Before His Passing—Disney Now Uncertain How To Proceed With The Film

The sequel to the 2018 Academy Award-winning film, was set to go into production in March 2020—and Chadwick was even scheduled to begin preparing for the film beginning this month. Now, Disney is scrambling and completely uncertain on if or how it should proceed Read More

Old Navy To Pay Employees A Full Shift To Work Election Polls In November

While many companies give workers Election Day off—Old Navy is going one step further by paying its employees to work at the polls. Read More

Keyshia Cole & Daniel “Booby” Gibson Settle Divorce–Both Agree To No Child Nor Spousal Support

The two have agreed to no child support. They’ll take care of their 10-year-old son when he’s in their respective care they also have also opted out of spousal support. Read More

Silento, Famous For ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ Reportedly Behind Bars After Allegedly Threatening People With Hatchet While Looking For His Girlfriend

Silento, famous for the song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” is facing several felony assault charges– including assault with a deadly weapon, after he allegedly threatened people with a hatchet while he looked for his girlfriend. Read More

Trump Reportedly Told His Former Press Secretary Sarah Sanders To ‘Take One For The Team’ After Kim Jong-Un Winked At Her

It seems like Donald Trump’s former circle is spilling all the tea ahead of this presidential election. His former press secretary Sarah Sanders revealed in her new memoir that Trump told her she would have to “go to North Korea and take one for the team.” Read More

Something’s Cooking: Beyoncé Reportedly Took Over a Hamptons TV Studio for a Top-Secret Shoot

Beyoncé reportedly shut down a tiny local TV studio in the Hamptons to record a top-secret video project. Read More

Diddy to Open Bronx Charter School with Remote Learning

Diddy has partnered with Dr. Steve Perry to announce a new school — Capital Prep Bronx — a charter school dedicated to providing underprivileged students with a top-tier curriculum. Read More

Kanye West’s Biggest Bombshells During Nick Cannon Interview [Video]

The rapper said God made him hijack Taylor Swift’s VMA speech. Read More

New Orleans Woman Facing Eviction from Her Apartment Set the Entire Building on Fire [Video]

A woman facing eviction from her New Orleans apartment complex allegedly set the building on fire Monday night, killing a dog and leaving 26 of her neighbors without a home. Read More

