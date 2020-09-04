At this point, quarantine is making everyone very fatigue and restless with staying in the house.

Dr. Collier suggests increasing your frequency of sex to help with your mental health while coping with this pandemic. Increasing sex decreases your anxiety, stress level, and helps with your mental health.

The catch is to have sex with someone within your safe pod because the virus does exist in semen, vaginal fluids, and saliva.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s tips for safe sex while dealing with coronavirus.

Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine To Boost Mental Health [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com