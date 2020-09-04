CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine To Boost Mental Health [WATCH]

At this point, quarantine is making everyone very fatigue and restless with staying in the house.

Dr. Collier suggests increasing your frequency of sex to help with your mental health while coping with this pandemic.  Increasing sex decreases your anxiety, stress level, and helps with your mental health.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The catch is to have sex with someone within your safe pod because the virus does exist in semen, vaginal fluids, and saliva.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s tips for safe sex while dealing with coronavirus.

  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_846620" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] While the coronavirus has basically shut down socializing in the real sense, technology affords the world an opportunity to stay connected while also satiating our need for visual gratification. As a service to our readers and anyone else in need, we’ve put together a Coronavirus Care Pack of the 20 Best Thirst Traps we’ve seen on the ‘Gram so far. The baes and baddies that caught our eye on Instagram will be familiar to many as names like Draya Michele, Ravie Loso, and other curvy beauties aren’t going to let this quarantine slow their thirst trap schedules off. We’ve even managed to see that some of our former Bangin Candy/Baes and Baddies entrants adding to the thirst trap cause as well. For that keeping score, yes, there will be some videos dispersed throughout the names listed so mind your speakers and enjoy. Enjoy our Corona Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time below. SEE ALSO: Social-Distancing - 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine To Boost Mental Health [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West MAGA hat
Kanye West Addresses Being A Paid Slave and…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 28 - Finale
New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Includes Carole…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 2 days ago
09.02.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Exclusives
Close