Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for coronavirus during a 34-minute interview about COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci on her YouTube channel.

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.

Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus. Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”

Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For Coronavirus [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com