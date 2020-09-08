The Bijou Star Files: Safe Sex Now Requires a Condom And a Mask

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 8, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Wearing A Mask During Sex & Avoiding Kissing New People Are Advised By Top Doctors To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

A leading physician recently stated that she advises wearing a mask during sex and avoiding kissing new people can reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19. Read More

TYLER PERRY BUILDING MY OWN AIRPORT IN ATL!!!

The awesome estate Tyler Perry’s building may soon need its own damn zip code, ’cause it seems he’s building his own airport on a property fit for a billionaire!!! Read More

DRE WIFE WANTS 2 MIL A MONTH IN TEMP SUPPORT

Dr. Dre’s wife is seeking a steady flow of serious cash from the music mogul as they head toward divorce … but our sources say she’s not going to get it without a fight. Read More

DANIEL PRUDE ARREST BODY CAM SHOWS APPARENT SUFFOCATION 7 Cops Suspended, Mayor Slams Chief

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren just said at a news conference she suspended the officers against counsel’s advice and admonished Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary for failing to fully and accurately inform her about what had occurred. Read More

Russell Wilson Tells Ciara He Wants More Babies In Cute Video With Win Wilson

Papa Russ melted fans’ hearts late Wednesday night when he showed fans how he crushes his daddy duties with newborn Win Wilson. Read More

Trump In Hot Water For Telling Supporters To Vote Twice In Upcoming Election

Trump has found himself at the center of very serious controversy—and this time it involves voting. Trump faced immense backlash after telling his supporters to cast two ballots for him in the November election—which is completely illegal. Read More

Jane Fonda Says She Regrets Not Sleeping with Marvin Gaye: ‘He Wanted To… I Was Married’

Jane Fonda is opening up about past relationships and past regrets Read More

BREONNA TAYLORAT LEAST ONE COP WORE A BODY CAM

A potentially big development in the Breonna Taylor killing … at least one of the cops who raided her home appears to have been wearing a body cam, raising questions about the police department’s earlier statements that there was no body cam video of the shooting. Read More

DONALD TRUMP DENIES HE CALLED FALLEN WAR VETS ‘LOSERS’

Donald Trump is denying that he declined to visit a military cemetery because he reportedly said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” Read More

BLACK LIVES MATTER CAR PLOWS THROUGH CROWD IN TIMES SQUARE

It’s become the tactic of choice for domestic terrorists … using a car as a weapon to attack protesters. Read More

Usher Announces His Las Vegas Residency Set For July 2021

It looks like Usher will be taking his talents to Las Vegas as he announced on Friday that he will be headlining his own residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and it’s all kicking off on July 16th, 2021. Read More

Trump Uses Filters In New Campaign Ads To Make Joe Biden Look Older

Trump was recently called out for using filters on Joe Biden to make him appear older in a series of Facebook ads promoting his 2020 reelection. Read More

Mike Bloomberg Donates $100 Million To Four Historically Black Medical Schools

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced that he will be giving back to four different historically black medical schools as he helps to increase the number of black doctors in the country. Read More

Taco Bell Permanently Removes Mexican Pizza, Shredded Chicken Burrito, Shredded Chicken Soft Taco & More Popular Menu Items Due To COVID-19

The popular fast food chain just announced that menu staples such as the Mexican Pizza, Shredded Chicken Burrito, Shredded Chicken Soft Taco and the Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt will be a thing of the past on November 5th, when they are removed forever. Read More

Rachel Dolezal 2.0? White Jewish Professor Confesses To Lying About Being Black For Years: ‘I Absolutely Cancel Myself’

I mean at this point, we shouldn’t be surprised by anything 2020 throws at us. A white Jewish professor who has posed as a Black woman for years is finally revealing her truth and I feel like I’m experiencing deja vu. Read More

Delta Adds 270 Passengers to No-Fly List for Refusing to Wear Face Masks

If you’re flying Delta anytime soon, you better be prepared to wear your face mask — or risk never being able to fly with the airline again. Read More

Andrew Gillum and Wife Open Up About Hotel Room Incident, His Trip to Rehab, and How It Affected Their Marriage on ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ [Video]

In an exclusive interview with Tamron Hall, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and his wife are opening up about the hotel incident from earlier this year that shocked the nation and prompted him to enter rehab for alcohol addiction. Read More

Amazon Plans to Release Long-Awaited Rihanna Documentary in Summer 2021

Rihanna has been working alongside director Peter Berg on a documentary about her life for the past four years. Read More

Michelle Obama Says The Key To A Lasting Marriage Is Choosing The Best “Teammate”

Michelle Obama gives her insight on her lasting marriage with Barack Obama. Read More

California fire sparked by device to reveal baby’s gender

A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres and forced people to flee from a city east of Los Angeles. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP AUTOGRAPHED BIBLE FOR SALE

President Trump opened a Bible signed his name in it, and now the good book could now be worth nearly $40k. Read More

CARDI B FIRES BACK AT CANDACE OWENS Ongoing Feud Over ‘WAP,’ Politics, Police Brutality

Cardi’s firing back at Candace, claiming an old photo she shared epitomizes how Trump panders to Black people to get their praise. Read More

TOKYO OLYMPICS GAMES WILL GO ON REGARDLESS OF COVID

Pandemic be damned … the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go forward, regardless of COVID. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH I’M READY TO START MY OWN STUDIO …Tyler Perry’s Teaching Me!!!

Tiffany Haddish wants to be just like Tyler Perry … because she’s ready to start her own production studio!!! Read More

RIHANNA Bruised Face, Black Eye RESULT OF NASTY E-SCOOTER ACCIDENT

Rihanna appeared bruised and battered as she made a quick pit stop in L.A. — turns out she’s the latest victim of the electric scooter. Read More

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome Their Baby Girl!

The couple made the announcement in separate Instagram posts that they are now the parents of another beautiful baby girl. Read More

Brandy Shares She Apologized To Monica & The Verzuz Battle Felt Like A Celebration (Video)

While the two were able to come together and give us an unforgettable Verzuz Battle, there was a conversation that took place and allowed the women to share their feelings with one another, before the event started. Read More

New ads encourage minorities to roll up their sleeves and participate in coronavirus vaccine trials

A group funded by the National Institutes of Health has released a series of emotional television ads asking Black people and Latinos to roll up their sleeves and become study participants in clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines. Read More

Drugmakers Pledge to Avoid Safety Shortcuts on Covid Vaccine

Drugmakers racing to produce Covid-19 vaccines pledged to avoid shortcuts on science as they face pressure to rush a shot to market. Read More

El Dorado 7,000 Acre Wildfire Sparked by Gender Reveal Party The family could now be held financially — and criminally — responsible.

The wildfire currently decimating Yucaipa in California was sparked by a gender reveal party, investigators have claimed. Read More

