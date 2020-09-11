People are calling Dr. Phil this and he wants them to stop!!!

People this is why we can’t have nice things on the internet!!!! Y’all need to CHILLLL

Dr. Phil is best known for his inspirational words of wisdom as our favorite straight-talking psychologist BUT he is not a fan of the new pet name bestowed on him by his TikTok followers. Fans of the TV doctor have taken to calling him “daddy” on TikTok (insert facepalm emoji.)

What’s so funny about referring to Dr. Phil as “daddy” is that the word has sexual connotations in its modern usage. One person who is not finding it funny is “Daddy” Phil himself who has scolded his followers on TikTok.

“You have to stop commenting ‘Daddy’ on all over my post,” he said. “I ain’t your daddy. I hate to break it to you, but I ain’t your daddy. And your real daddy is probably getting his feelings hurt.”

He added: “I appreciate the support but …eh..it’s a little weird. But I appreciate your support.”

Unsurprisingly, most of the comments feature fans still calling him daddy, and the video is likely to incur something of a Streisand effect.

The video has made it to Twitter where internet users are finding the whole thing hilarious.

TELL ME WHY I OPEN UP TIKTOK TONIGHT AND THE FIRST DAMN VIDEO IS DR PHIL SAYING YOU HAVE TO STOP COMMENTING DADDY ON ALL OF MY VIDEOS💀 — Kenzie Shaleefoo (@KenzShaleefoo) September 10, 2020

The highlight of my day was seeing dr Phil say people gotta stop commenting daddy on his posts. — æut (@cats5eveer) September 10, 2020

WHO KEEPS COMMENTING “DADDY” ON DR PHIL’S TIKTOK????? I CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/97dRjNFM87 — sarACAB (@chaoticcoochie) September 10, 2020

Might be a little quiet on main today. I found out Dr. Phil is not my daddy on tiktok. 😔 — 𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙎𝙊𝙈✨ (@wildRansom) September 11, 2020

dr phil asked the internet to stop calling him daddy 😂 — Repzilla (@zillarage) September 10, 2020

Dr.Phil had to ask people on Tiktok to stop calling him daddy 😂 this timeline needs to chill — nanz (@Nanzdoodles) September 10, 2020

the fact tiktok calls dr. phil daddy so much that he had to address it has me dead — ashley (@amarr32) September 10, 2020

lord i know i did not just see dr phil sayin im not your daddy i just know i didnt see that — zero! (@b1oodstain) September 10, 2020

dr phil daddy asf — miss vomit (@girlsp1t) September 10, 2020

People are calling Dr. Phil this and he wants them to stop!!! was originally published on radionowindy.com

