It’s going down! The Mike Epps Hip Hop Party virtual concert event premiering October 9th with Rakim, Doug E Fresh, KRS 1, Big Daddy Kane, Greg Nice and your host Mike Epps! Join the party from the comfort of your living room by purchasing tickets here or entering to win by texting MIKE to 23845 and clicking the link you receive to download our app!

Contest rules.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: