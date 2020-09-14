The Bijou Star Files: Vince Herbert Had To Check Tamar’s Now Ex-Fiancé

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 14, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tamar Braxton’s Ex Husband Vince Herbert Says He Is “Disappointed & Disgusted” With David Adefeso In Alleged Text Messages: “We Are Not Friends And We Will Never Be After Hearing How You Treated Tamar” Read More

L.A. COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT. 2 Deputies Ambushed, Shot PROTESTERS YELL, ‘WE HOPE THEY DIE’

L.A. County is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot two of the Sheriff’s Department’s deputies. Read More

CAUGHT ON VIDEO GA COP WHO BEAT BLACK PASSENGER… Fired, Excessive Force

Lyft says the altercation caught on camera didn’t happen on their watch. Read More

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG DONATES $100 MIL TO DEFEAT TRUMP IN FLORIDA

Joe Biden just got a massive infusion of money that will be pouring into what could be the make-or-break state … thanks to the deep pockets of Michael Bloomberg. Read More

NAOMI OSAKA WINS U.S. OPEN WOMEN’S FINAL… Mentions Social Justice

Naomi Osaka just won her second U.S. Open title in 2 years — and as part of her victory speech, she made sure to continue bringing awareness to social justice to the very end. Read More

KANYE WEST LOSES BALLOT SPOT IN WI BY 14 SECONDS

Kanye West just got schooled on what a 5:00 PM deadline means in Wisconsin — in one judge’s view … which, for now, is keeping Ye off the ballot there, and it’s all over 14 seconds. Read More

LOUIS VUITTON Cover Your Mug in Style …WITH OUR NEARLY $1K FANCY FACE SHIELD!!!

PPE has gone full bougie — ’cause, soon, you’ll be able to fight COVID-19 and look fly doing it at the same time … for a pretty penny, of course. Read More

FREEDOM, GEORGIA 19 Black Families …BUY 90-PLUS ACRES FOR SAFE LIVING

More than a dozen Black families came together for a common cause in Georgia — snatching up a bunch of land to start their own community, which they hope will be a safe haven. Read More

INSANE INSURANCE FRAUD WOMAN CUTS OFF HAND FOR BIG PAYDAY… Sentenced To Prison

A woman went to unbelievable lengths to get a big payday — she cut off her hand — and now she’ll have 2 years to reflect in prison. Read More

MICHAEL JORDAN SPARKED KENNY LATTIMORE SALES BOOM… After ‘Last Dance’ Scene

R&B star Kenny Lattimore says his music sales SKYROCKETED thanks to that memorable scene from “The Last Dance” featuring Michael Jordan rocking out to his songs more than 20 years ago! Read More

Florida Pastor Fatally Shoots Wife After Threatening To Kill Her On Camera

Members of the Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries are “devastated” after their Ghanaian “Prophet” Sylvester Ofori was charged with fatally shooting his wife, Barbara Tommey, outside her job at the Navy Federal Credit Union just two days before their fifth wedding anniversary last Tuesday in Florida. Read More

Tekashi 69 Says He Pays $15,000 For EACH Of His Wigs

Tekashi says that he drops at least $15,000 on his wigs. Read More

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Bill To Allow Inmates To Become Firefighters

Destructive wildfires rage across Northern California at historic levels. Firefighters have been working to extinguish fires as flames continue to ravish through the North Complex of Oroville, California. Read More

ORACLE REPORTEDLY WINS TIKTOK BID IN U.S…. App May Now Get Trump Reprieve

Microsoft is pulling the plug on any potential plans to take over TikTok’s operations here in the States — but a new player has reportedly emerged to take the spoils … Oracle. Read More

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Is Coming to Airbnb for a Limited Time

Have you ever wanted to spend the night like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Well, thanks to a partnership between Will Smith and Airbnb you might be able to.

Read More

Trump’s Political Officials Meddle In CDC Reports On Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump-appointed communication’s aides have demanded — and received — the right to review and seek changes to the Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly reports on the coronavirus pandemic, pressuring the CDC not to undermine the president’s message on the progress of the pandemic. Read More

Nick Cannon Wants to Have A Sit Down With Eminem To Squash Their Beef

Nick Cannon has been going through some things, first, it was his termination as host of Wild N’ Out after he offended the Jewish community, and now it looks like he’s open to making amends with rapper Eminem. Read More

NBA’s John Wall Apologizes After A Recent Video Of Him Partying In New York Goes Viral

NBA Player John Wall, 30, of the Washington Wizards apologizes after a video of him partying in New York surfaces. In the now viral video, John Wall is seen throwing up gang signs at a party on Saturday night (September 12). Read More

Tory Lanez Alleged Ex Bodyguard Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: I’ve Never Seen Him Do Anything Physical To A Woman [VIDEO]

A man who is said to have been Tory Lanez’s ex bodyguard is speaking out about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. Footage has surfaced of a man named Zyir who claims to be a former body guard for the Toronto rapper. Read More

Trevor Noah Says Gender Reveal Parties Shouldn’t Happen Until ‘The Child Is Old Enough To Know Their Actual Gender’

While speaking about a recent gender reveal party gone wrong, late-night talk show host and comedian Trevor Noah said that those types of parties are “outdated” to begin with. Earlier this week, a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire, one of the many wildfires burning in California Read More

Naya Rivera Called Out For Help Before Tragically Drowning, New Autopsy Report Reveals

More than two months have gone by since Naya Rivera’s tragic passing, and the full autopsy report has been released, providing more details of her final moments. Read More

Quavo Wants Black People To Stop Drinking Hennessy: They Don’t F*** Wit Us

Migos rapper, Quavo , is telling black people to stop drinking Hennessy. The 29-year old took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the popular liquor brand. Read More

Gabrielle Union Says A ‘Bring It On’ Sequel Is ‘Absolutely Going To Happen’

Gabrielle Union has confirmed that a ‘Bring It On’ sequel will “absolutely” happen.

The 47-year old actress said while on The Late Late Show with James Corden: Read More

T.I. Named In Federal Investigation Of Cryptocurrency Fraud, Settles With SEC

Grammy-winning rapper and actor Clifford Harris, Jr., better known as T.I., has settled some cryptocurrency-related charges that were filed against him and four others by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Read More

50 Cent Gives Away More Than $30,000 In Cash To Burger King Workers

The rapper, who’s known for trolling some of our favorite celebrities on social media, was spotted giving out $30,000 in cash tips for workers at a Burger King drive-thru in 50 Cent’s stomping grounds, Queens, NY. Read More

Kandi Burruss Details Awkward Encounter W/ Nene Leakes: I Saw Her At A Restaurant, She Didn’t Recognize Me Because I Had A Mask On

Kandi Burruss said that she hasn’t spoken to Nene Leakes since the reunion. In fact, she said she’s convinced Nene Leakes didn’t recognize her when the two were at the same restaurant recently. Read More

Masika Kalysha’s Former Landlord Alleges That She Held His House ‘Hostage’ & Didn’t Pay Her Rent

There has been a lot going recently with Masika Kalysha and now her former landlord David Weintraub appeared on Brandi Glanville’s podcast “Unfiltered,” and made some accusations about the former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star. Read More

Kim Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over SKIMS Maternity Solution wear: ‘It’s Not to Slim, But to Support’

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian announced that SKIMS Solution wear has developed a maternity line — and not everyone took the news that well. Read More

