Why Kris Jenner ended ‘KUWTK’

New details have emerged about the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to The Sun, the famous family had been weighing the cancellation for months, but Kris Jenner officially called things off after Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner expressed their need to quit the show.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
“The family have been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now,” the source says. “Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on. He’s refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it’s increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show.”
As for Kylie, the 23-year-old feels as if she earns enough cash through her several business ventures, and is no longer willing to sacrifice her privacy for a paycheck.
“Kylie is making billions of dollars through her makeup line and product endorsements,” the source added. “She doesn’t need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight. Filming the show meant having to be in LA with her family, now she is free to fly off on holiday, or follow Travis Scott on his next tour.”
Kourtney Kardashian had already left the show back in March, telling Vogue Arabia about the “toxic environment.” Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly the only cast members upset by the cancellation, with Kris recently sharing that the Good American founder has been crying over the news for days.
