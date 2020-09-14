Why Kris Jenner ended ‘KUWTK’

New details have emerged about the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to The Sun, the famous family had been weighing the cancellation for months, but Kris Jenner officially called things off after Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner expressed their need to quit the show.

“The family have been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now,” the source says. “Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on. He’s refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it’s increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show.”

As for Kylie, the 23-year-old feels as if she earns enough cash through her several business ventures, and is no longer willing to sacrifice her privacy for a paycheck.

“Kylie is making billions of dollars through her makeup line and product endorsements,” the source added. “She doesn’t need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight. Filming the show meant having to be in LA with her family, now she is free to fly off on holiday, or follow Travis Scott on his next tour.”

Kourtney Kardashian had already left the show back in March, telling Vogue Arabia about the “toxic environment.” Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly the only cast members upset by the cancellation, with Kris recently sharing that the Good American founder has been crying over the news for days.

