Front Page News: Hurricane Sally To Hit The Gulf Coast Soon [VIDEO]

Today’s front page news is filled with important information. Residents in Oregon are being advised to not leave their homes due to horrible air pollution due to wildfires.

A category 2 tropical storm, Hurricane Sally is expected to hit landfall today on the Gulf Coast.

Two LA police officers were shot in an ambush in Compton and the suspect is still at large.

In other news, the app TikTok has chosen the company Oracle to take over its US operations. Oracle is a known company that supports President Donald Trump.

