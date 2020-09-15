The Bijou Star Files:  LeToya Luckett Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 15, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Congratulations! LeToya Luckett Gives Birth to Baby Boy Tysun Wolf Walker

LeToya Luckett is a proud mom for the second time. The singer/actress took to social media to announce she has given birth to her and husband Tommicus Walker’s second child. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

✨TYSUN WOLF WALKER✨

Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father 🙏🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/HSUDb7gizD — LeToya Luckett-Walker (@LeToyaLuckett) September 15, 2020

RAY J FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM PRINCESS LOVE

Ray J and Princess Love look like they’re calling off their marriage once — okay twice — and for all … but this time he’s making the big move. Read More

Ashley Darby Of ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Says She “Sniffs” Her Husband’s Underwear

It’s no secret that sometimes people go to great lengths to make sure that their mates are not cheating. It seems like Ashley Darby of Real Housewives of Potomac is one of those people. Read More

Lewis Hamilton Is Being Investigated Over Breonna Taylor Tribute Shirt–Could Possibly Face Fines

Motor racing’s governing body, the FIA, is investigating whether driver Lewis Hamilton broke rules at the Tuscan Grand Prix by wearing a T-shirt that calls for the arrests of the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor. Read More

Tina Lawson Lets It Be Known That She Does Not Play About Her Daughters!

Tina Lawson has never been shy about how she feels about her baby girls Beyonce and Solange, but she’s letting it be known that she has them hands–in so many words. Read More

Andrew Gillum Reveals That He Identifies As Bisexual

As many of you know, former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum had a pretty tough year after was found in a Miami hotel room allegedly inebriated, while drugs were present. There was also another man that was found inside of the room with him, and it was alleged that the man was an escort. Read More

South Dakota Attorney General Reports Killing Deer With Car, Was Actually Pedestrian

The Attorney General of South Dakota reported hitting a deer with his car on Saturday night — but he’d actually killed a pedestrian, investigators say. Read More

‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation For Allegedly Soliciting Minors For Sex

Celebrity cheerleader Jerry Harris is being investigated by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. Read More

Colin Kaepernick Blasts NFL ‘Propaganda’ During Opening Weekend

Colin Kaepernick spoke out against the NFL’s social justice initiatives on Sunday during the league’s first weekend back this season, accusing the NFL of engaging in “propaganda.” Read More

Missouri Man Kills 2, Injures Three In Violent Rampage on Tennessee Highway

Missouri man killed two people and injured three others before taking his own life in Tennessee on Sunday. Read More

Roger Stone Tells Trump To Seize All Power If He Loses Election

Power is a powerful thing, and when given to the wrong person, you will see them do anything and everything to keep it. In fact, ahead of the presidential election, Trump seems to be exhausting all options in an attempt to retain his seat in the world’s most powerful position. Read More

Lonzo Ball Leaves Roc Nation Just Months After He & His Brothers Signed: I Wanted To Lead My Career

For years the public has followed the flourishing careers of the three talented “Ball Brothers,” and although they seemed to have operated as a family business, New Orleans Pelicans player Lonzo Ball has made the sole decision to leave Roc Nation Sports just months after the trio signed with Jay-Z’s company. Read More

Emily B Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photo

Emily B has been quiet about news that she and Fabolous are expecting a baby together until now. Read More

Actor John Boyega Cut Out Of Chinese Version Of Cologne Ad That He Directed & Starred In

Actor John Boyega is still having negative experiences in the spotlight. Just after he slammed Disney for pushing his Stars Wars character to the side, the London-based actor has been completely cut out of the Chinese version of a commercial that he created and directed for a cologne brand. Read More

Zendaya & John David Washington’s Quarantine Shot Film ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Sells To Netflix For $30 Million

Zendaya and John David Washington’s quarantine film, “Malcolm & Marie,” closed on a $30 million deal with Netflix as the streaming platform acquires the worldwide rights to the film. Read More

Kenya Moore & Porsha Williams Argue As Porsha’s Accused Of Using Activism For Storyline: Be REAL On & Off Camera!

From the looks of things, The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, Porsha Williams and KenyaMoore may be back at odds after they exchanged a few words on social media. Read More

Kanye West Discovers ‘Fake Employee’ On His Payroll

Kanye West is asking Twitter about a mystery employee on his payroll. On Sunday night (Sept. 13th), he tweeted: Read More

Madonna Is Writing Her Own Biopic: The Focus Is About My Struggle Trying To Survive In A Man’s World

She revealed that she and Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody are collaborating to write a biopic about her. The 62-year old pop star said the project will document her early years as an artist in New York in the ’80s and her interactions with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Martin Burgoyne. Read More

Boxer Gervonta Davis Addresses Violent Incident With Ex Girlfriend: I Was Wrong For Doing That

Boxer Gervonta Davis is speaking out and admitting he was wrong for becoming physical with his ex girlfriend and his child’s mother Dretta Star. In February (2020), a video surfaced of the 25-year old boxer aggressively grabbing his ex girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Miami. Read More

DYN-O-MITE! ‘GOOD TIMES’ TO RETURN AS ANIMATED NETFLIX SERIES WITH STEPH CURRY PRODUCING

Originally starring the one, the only Jimmie Walker, the new series is set to hit Netflix as an animated production. According to the blogosphere, the ’70s hit series will continue to focus on the Evans family, while dealing with modern day issues. Steph Curry is currently making headlines as he is set to produce, alongside Seth MacFarlane. Read More

80% of Ohio restaurants don’t expect to break even in 2020 amid the ongoing pandemic, survey says

Local restaurants are the heart of our communities, but COVID-19 has caused that to change. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill ensuring immunity to Ohio schools and businesses from COVID-related lawsuits

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill which would give immunity to individuals, schools, and businesses from lawsuits arising due to COVID-19. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to implement temporary Vote-by-Mail ballot collection sites at local libraries

The collection sites will be available to voters beginning October 13. Read More

Nick Cannon Says He Would Be Open To Sit Down & Talk With Eminem To Resolve Their Issues

Nick Cannon is finally open to resolving things with Eminem once and for all. During a recent interview, Nick Cannon said that he is willing to finally hash things out with Eminem and clear the air after years of intense beef between the two. Read More

Former Contestant On “The Voice” Gave Her Boyfriend A Kidney—“I Heard God Say I Was Supposed To Do Something For Him”

Myracle Holloway and her boyfriend JaMarr “Stitch” Nance have a love story that runs so deep, she gave him a kidney. Myracle tells us the story of how it all happened. “I have a love story I gave my kidney to my boyfriend. He was at 12%, then went down to an 8%, then had to go on dialysis. Read More

Do You Believe It? Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Got Shot After Finding Out Her BFF Kelsey Was Also Sleeping with Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez has yet to be charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and the saga has been playing out on social media for months now. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com