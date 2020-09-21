Dave Chappelle Raw Emmy Speech Includes A Teachable Moment To His Critics [VIDEO]

Sticks and stones may break your bones but words can never hurt you, so if you don’t believe in that philosophy, or don’t like Dave Chappelle’s content or view of the world, Dave’s Emmy Speech probably sent you to the emergency room last night.

Dave Chappelle has never been one to care about what people have to say about him or anything else that is going on in the world, the only opinion he cares about is his and his alone. So it should not have come as any surprise to anyone when he won an Emmy last night for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for his latest stand-up Netflix special, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix), a special that got him dragged by critics because of some of the edgy point of views he gave in it, that when it was time for Dave Chappelle to take virtual center stage to accept the award, that his speech would be an edgy teachable moment directed to his critics.

“Boy, comes as a complete surprise. I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me. I lost my way. It wasn’t even worth watching.” … “I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment — shut the f**k up forever!”

Take a listen to Dave Chappelle’s epic Emmy 2020 speech below.