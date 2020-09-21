The Bijou Star Files: EDDIE MURPHY WINS HIS FIRST EMMY EVA !!

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 21, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

EDDIE MURPHY WINS FIRST EMMY FOR ‘SNL’ HOSTING GIG

Eddie scored his first Emmy ever — yep, hard to believe, but true. This time around he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” Read More

Regina King wins Emmy for ‘Watchmen,’ accepts in Breonna Taylor T-Shirt

King was handed the trophy as she sat in a living room in the pandemic-altered Emmys, wearing a shirt honoring the Black woman killed by police. Read More

Dave Chappelle Tells Critics To ‘Shut The F**k Up Forever’ In Emmy Acceptance Speech

While the stars gear up for the much-anticipated 72 Emmy Awards tonight, some of the early winners of the night have already gotten the chance to celebrate. In his Emmy acceptance speech late Saturday night, Dave Chappelle let critics have it! Read More

Ohio’s adult daycare & senior centers may reopen Monday

Adult day care centers and senior centers may reopen beginning Monday. The centers, which have been closed since Mach 23, can reopen with reduced capacity and new safety standards. Read More

Two Ohio girls make high school football team, kicking their way into school history

Each year, more girls are making history by joining their high school football teams. Read More

DRE’S RECORD CO. ACCUSES WIFE OF ‘DECIMATING’ BANK ACCOUNT

A company Dr. Dre and his estranged wife founded together is accusing her of draining the primary business account dry and even criminal embezzlement … just the latest sign of how nasty this divorce is getting. Read More

MACK MAINE TO LIL WAYNE HERE’S A MCLAREN FOR YOUR BDAY …Oh, and ‘C5’ News Too!!!

Lil Wayne is about to be another year older, so to celebrate … his Young Money partner made him a new car owner, with a sweet little announcement about new tunes in tow. Read More

KANYE WEST Here’s Guidelines …FOR WHAT RECORD DEALS SHOULD BE!!!

Kanye West has a new vision for what record deals oughta look like in the music industry — and his guidelines are heavily in favor of the artist and making them money. Read More

JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT FRONT RUNNER TO FILL RBG SEAT … Super Conservative, Signs She’ll Overturn Roe

The frontrunner to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s seat on the Supreme Court — if Donald Trump gets his way — has all the signs of voting to repeal Roe vs. Wade. Read More

DANIEL PRUDE CASE NY AG SAYS SHE’LL RELEASE BODY CAM VIDEO EARLY… Despite What Local Authorities Want

New York’s Attorney General is indignant local authorities in the Daniel Prude and other cases have kept body cam video under wraps for months, and she’s changing that in a big way. Read More

RBG MASSIVE SCOTUS MEMORIAL… ELIZABETH WARREN, ‘I WILL FIGHT!!!’

The United States Supreme Court is temporarily the backdrop for a stunning memorial to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Read More

FETTY WAP BITTER DIVORCE IS OVER

Fetty Wap’s gonna have to figure out life in the single lane during a pandemic … ’cause the rapper’s officially divorced. Read More

SYLVESTER STALLONE Warns Roy Jones Jr. …’MIKE TYSON IS A WRECKING BALL!!!’

Roy Jones Jr., listen up … here’s some sage boxing advice from Rocky himself — DON’T GET HIT BY MIKE TYSON!!!! Read More

TIKTOK APPARENTLY SAVED IN 11TH HOUR …Trump OKs Oracle Deal

TikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, ’cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle and Walmart. Read More

CARDI B Here’s Why I’m Divorcing Offset …’I JUST GOT F***ING TIRED OF ARGUING’

To say Cardi B just opened up about her divorce would be an understatement, because she unloaded lots of feelings and frustrations on video. Read More

RUTH BADER GINSBURG DEAD AT 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the backbone and soul of the liberal wing of the Supreme Court and an iconic American figure has died. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Is Now Suing Him After Claiming That She Co-Owns The Trademark To His Name & The Name Of “The Chronic”

Dr. Dre and his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young are getting messier by the moment! In the latest development, Nicole now claims that she is the co-owner of Dr. Dre’s name…and also the name of his legendary album “The Chronic,” in a new lawsuit. Read More

Alicia Keys Reveals She Had Plans For Christina Aguilera To Sing “If I Ain’t Got You” & Her A&R Was Not Having It: “Are You F**king Crazy? We’re Not Giving Her That Song”

Before Alicia Keys was a wife and mother, she was one of the most influential singers, musicians and song writers in the music industry! Alicia just released her new album, and in a recent interview, reveals that she had other plans for one of her hit songs. Read More

LeBron James Responds To Lori Loughlin Reportedly Choosing Where To Serve Her Prison Sentence For College Admissions Scandal

LeBron James is not her for Lori Loughlin reportedly being able to choose the prison she’ll serve her sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. Read More

Kim Zolciak Is NOT Here For People Who Have A Problem With Brielle Sitting In Kroy’s Lap (Photos & Video)

A few days ago, Brielle posted a photo with her stepfather, Kroy Briermann, sitting in his lap on Instagram. Read More

Barbados Will No Longer Be Under Queen Elizabeth II & People Are Nominating Rihanna To Become Its New Head of State

It looks like Twitter users want Rihanna to be the new head huncho in Barbados! Just recently, Barbados announced that the country will no longer be under the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Asked His Campaign Staff To Not Have Sexual Relations Outside Marriage

Kanye West has some stranger than usual requests for the people working to get him into the White House. In what may be a reflection of his recent spiritual journey, Ye reportedly asked his campaign aides to “refrain from ‘fornicating’ outside of marriage,” according to a report Read More

David Banner Responds To Allegations That He Was Responsible For Fatal Car Accident

David Banner is speaking out and clearing his name following disturbing allegations. Earlier this week, David Banner posted a photo of a past car accident and explained that he still has physical effects from it. Read More

Lil Baby, Nas, Rapsody and Wale join Rap Life Live at Howard University

Apple Music and Rap Life visited the campus of Howard University and brought rappers Nas, Lil Baby, Rapsody, and Wale along for the first Rap Life LIVE. Read More

