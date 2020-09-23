Megan Thee Stallion Is A Golden Goddess On The Cover Of Time100

Megan The Stallion is one of the most influential women in the world, so it’s a no brainer she’d cover one of eight Time covers for their annual Time100 list. Megan flips her long braid in the air while donning a regal gold goddess gown on the cover of the annual list.

Megan is in good company as 54 women were selected, this year, to be apart of the iconic list. Some notable names include: Tarana Burke, MIssy Elliott, Selena Gomez, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Opal Tometi, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Naomi Osaka. Celeb men like Michael B. Jordan, Tyler Perry, Patrick Mahomes and The Weeknd and Dwyane Wade also made the list.

Megan took to Instagram to share the cover with the caption, “Still i rise young black woman from houston texas on the cover of time magazine as one of the most influential people in the world.”

Actress Taraji P. Henson offered her words to Time, revealing she first fell in love with the H-Town hottie when she heard her “ride the beat” unlike any artist she’s heard in a long time.

Taraji went on to talk about Megan’s resilience after losing her mother, grandmother and being shot by a former romantic partner. “The industry might try to pigeonhole her in this rap game, but she’s got a plan that’s much bigger. And we got her. I just want her to keep winning,” she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion clearly can’t and won’t be stopped. It’s a pleasure to watch her ascend the hip-hop ranks and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

#IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan Thee Stallion 10 photos Launch gallery #IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan Thee Stallion 1. HALLE BERRY 1 of 10 2. MICHAEL B JORDAN 2 of 10 3. MARIO 3 of 10 4. T.I. 4 of 10 5. BUN B 5 of 10 6. CHANCE THE RAPPER 6 of 10 7. KEHLANI 7 of 10 8. DREAMDOLL 8 of 10 9. J.R. SMITH 9 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading #IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan Thee Stallion #IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan Thee Stallion [caption id="attachment_3188252" align="alignnone" width="725"] Source: Erik Voake / Getty[/caption] Megan thee Stallion's assault has become such a hot topic, it's likely reached indigenous tribes. Everyone has formed an opinion on the situation, despite the minimal details available. Although the don't have all the facts, there are two things we know for certain; Megan was shot in her feet and Tory Lanez did it. Although Megan kept quite after the incident occurred, she later spoke up to defend herself against rumors that said she lied about most of the details from that night. This was a time for her to process the trauma of being shot by a friend, instead she was subjected to defending herself on social media. People essentially re-victimized the victim. Everyone processes trauma differently. While Megan detailed her reasons for not reporting the crime, a crime was still committed. Megan is still very young and learning how to navigate the world without her mother. Because her mother passed in the beginning of her career's commercial success, she didn't have the luxury of slowing down work and processing the loss. Right now, Megan is slowing down to the best of her ability. On the heels of her successful song WAP, she's been seen out with friends, celebrating her wins. The road to processing traumatic experiences is a long one and it looks like she is embracing the journey. Instead of debating on when she should've told the cops or why she took so long to speak up, we should be sending her well wishes. Luckily enough, Megan has a few good friends in the industry. Rihanna and Beyonce showed their support by sending over thoughtful gifts, and a few celebrities decided to cut Tory's verses out of their songs. A bunch of celebrities took to social media to show their support for Megan. Halle Berry called for the protection of Black women while T.I. pushed for Tory to make a statement and speak up. Megan thee Stallion needs all the support she can get right now. I'm sure her phone was full of messages from friends sending her blessings, but these celebrities brought the well wishes to social media. Here are 10 people who showed their support virtually.

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Golden Goddess On The Cover Of Time100 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com