Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere, Megan Thee Stallion Musical Guest

The Hotties are surely getting their schedules in order.

Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday Night Live is starting its new season out with a bang. NBC announced that Chris Rock will host the premiere episode while the musical guess will be rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Season 46 of the renowned sketch comedy show will kick off on October 3 and it will be Rock’s third time hosting. The former SNL cast member is an Emmy and Grammy Award winner who currently stars in FX’s drama Fargo. And, he helped Busta Rhymes announce his new album.

Megan thanks to her legion of hotties and fans of her bars has become a Hip-Hop star and recently landed in the pages of Time magazine as one of its 100 most influential people. This will be the “Savage” rapper’s SNL debut.

Let us know if you’ll be tuning in via the comments.

Season 46. October 3.

Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere, Megan Thee Stallion Musical Guest  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

