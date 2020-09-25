CLOSE
How You Can Bring Red Lobster and Mountain Dew’s ‘Dewgarita’ to Your Home!

Mtn Dew Fans Closer Than Courtside At Courtside Studios During All-Star 2020

If you could picture the combination of Mountain Dew and margaritas coming together as a drink, then think no more.

The popular soft drink has revealed that its latest creation, the “Dewgarita,” is now being offered at Red Lobster.

That means there is a worth companion to go with the restaurant chain’s popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which is also known as the cheesy biscuits.

Of course, for those who are not comfortable going out, there is a way to make your own version of the “Dewgarita.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In a recipe broken down by Claire Lower, of LifeHacker, the Dewgarita can be made at home like this:

  • 2 ounces blanco tequila

  • 1 ounce Mountain Dew syrup, which can be made by pouring 1 cup of Mountain Dew into a sauce pan and bringing it to a boil, then a simmer and then allow the soda to reduce to 1/4 a cup. Chill.

  • 3/4 ounce lime juice

Perfect for a socially distant get-together, especially with catching up with friends virtually.

 

Click here to read more.

 

