Rick Ross Clowns Tory Lanez Over ‘Daystar’ Album: “Your Sh*t Went Double Acrylic”

As the rest of the world joined Good Morning H-Town in reacting to Tory Lanez‘s newly released Daystar project, Rick Ross didn’t hesitate to send shots Lanez’ way in regards to the project or Lanez’ actions in general.

“Tory Lanez, poor decision brother,” Ross said in the first of a series of Instagram Story posts. “Dropping that project… Just outta respect for Breonna Taylor, bruh, we gotta respect these sisters. That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing. That was a poor choice, homie. You ain’t getting no money with that sh*t.”

The Miami rapper added in a follow-up video, “Ay, I just bought a car for Tory Lanez, I got a gift for your album release homie. Heard your shit just went double acrylic on Dat Piff.” The car in question? A white Smart Car.

@RickRoss says it was a bad idea for @torylanez to drop his project out of respect for #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/C2vOLTFCM1 — The HipHop Junkie (@_quanwilliams) September 25, 2020

“I bought a car for Tory Lanez…heard ya shit just went double acrylic on Dat Piff” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @RickRoss funny as FUCK! pic.twitter.com/U9Ol3mRc9Y — Banye Bardashian (@TaronChandon) September 25, 2020

Lanez’ quickly responded to Ross on Twitter, referencing that he was in Miami marching in Breonna Taylor’s name while he didn’t see Ross once.

“I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times,however I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY …I didn’t see the “boss” out there once ,” Tory tweeted. “…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her . It’s a poor decision @RickRoss”

I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times,however I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY …I didn’t see the “boss” out there once ?…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her . It’s a poor decision @RickRoss — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

Not wasting any time, Ross sicced on Lanez’ retort, especially the speed of his response given that he was remotely silent when he stood accused of committing violence against a woman.

“First off, lil boy, I appreciate how you responded swiftly to Rozay, but that’s how you should’ve did the sister that accused you of shooting,” Ross said in another series of Instagram Story posts. “That’s what you owed her family, that’s what you owed all the Black women in America.”

He added, “But more importantly, let’s get to you protesting. You ain’t protest in Miami, the only reason you was out there was cause the condo that you stayed in $1,500 a month and the dam protest was coming right down there, so you went down there and took a photo opp… Poor decisions is putting together an album and trying to profit off some sh*t that people like myself was wishing to hear you address this shit and move on. Not get a wax on or a wack album that’s ain’t gonna get you no money, nor no new supporters. So lil boy, boss up.”

