The Bijou Star Files: NeNe Leakes Called Wendy Williams a Coke Head !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 28, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

NeNe Leakes Declares ‘War’ Over Firing, Calls Wendy Williams a ‘Cocaine Head’ and Andy Cohen a ‘Racist’: ‘They Both Need My Help With Their Poor Ratings’ [Photos + Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wendy Williams was a guest on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and her comments seem to have sent NeNe Leakes over the edge. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP Tax Returns Finally Surface REPORTS OF MASSIVE LOSSES, PAID $750

President Trump’s infamously elusive tax returns have reportedly seen the light of day — and they appear to paint a portrait of Houdini-like tactics that have allegedly allowed DT to avoid paying income taxes for years … and a grand total of $750 in his first year on the job. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR CASE KY BALLISTICS REPORT INCONCLUSIVE On Bullet Hitting Mattingly

One of the ballistics reports used to determine who shot who in the moments leading up to Breonna Taylor’s death appears to contradict the Kentucky AG’s version of events — or at the very least, offer a more complete view … which is mired in uncertainty. Read More

CA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM NEW LAW ALLOWS TRANS PRISONERS To be Housed by Identity

California Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a new law allowing transgender prisoners in the State to be housed based on their gender identity rather than their biological sex. Read More

DISNEY ‘WAP’ PARODY IT’S A WHOLE NEW WORLD!!!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s mega-hit “WAP” has had a Disney parody makeover … and it’s the famed princesses and characters like you’ve never seen them before! Read More

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE COULD RESULT IN 500,000 SHARK DEATHS

A possible COVID-19 vaccine relies on shark livers, and conservationists are warning it could decimate the shark population. Read More

MICHAEL JORDAN STAMP OF APPROVAL TO TRAVIS SCOTT Shoot Your Vid At My Mansion!!!

Travis Scott had permission from the GOAT to shoot visuals for his newest track … getting a personal blessing from Michael Jordan to make it happen at his famous Illinois mansion!!! Read More

TORY LANEZ BEEFING WITH RICK ROSS … Poor Decisions All Around

Tory Lanez is making lots of enemies with his album release, slash denial about allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion … because now he’s also beefing with the boss. Read More

Winning streak! Cleveland Browns take down Washington Football Team 34-20

For the first time since 2014, the Cleveland Browns are over .500. Read More

Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok

A federal judge postponed a Trump order that would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from app stores. Read More

How President Trump, Joe Biden are preparing for the first presidential debate in Cleveland

Biden’s campaign has been holding mock debate sessions featuring Bob Bauer, a senior Biden adviser and former White House general counsel, playing the role of Trump. Read More

Trump Releases “Platinum Plan” For Black Americans–Aims To Invest $500B In Black Communities

Donald Trump introduced his “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. The plan states he plans to invest $500 billion in Black communities. He also plans to create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses Read More.

Brandi Maxiell’s Sister Confirms She Has Been Hospitalized With A Severe Case Of COVID-19 Following Concerning Posts On Instagram

Prayers Up — Fans have been quite concerned about Brandi Maxiell following a flurry of posts by some of her closest friends and family about her being unwell. Brandi is an ovarian cancer survivor, and many fans have sent encouraging messages and prayers hoping her condition has nothing to do with her previous cancer diagnosis. Brandi’s sister, however, has just confirmed with us that she is battling a severe case of COVID-19. Read More

Cedar Sinai Hospital Records Confirm Megan Thee Stallion Was Telling The Truth About Being Shot

After the release of Tory Lanez‘s new album Daystar, some people began wondering whether Megan Thee Stallion was actually shot in her foot/feet after Tory questioned in his lyrics how she could be shot and not hit “any bones and tendons.” Read More

Houston-Area Residents Ordered Not To Use Water Due To Possible Deadly Brain-Eating Microbe

This year has been full of not so pleasant surprises, and a city near Houston is next in line to receive one. Read More

Tory Lanez’s Team Explains September 25th Release Date Of ‘Daystar,’ Says He’s Donating Portion Of Proceeds To Breonna Taylor Foundation (Exclusive)

Tory Lanez has received both praise and backlash for his new album “Daystar” which detailed his side of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting over 17 tracks. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Daughter Calls Out 50 Cent After He Comments About Her Parents’ Divorce

By now, you all know that Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young are going through a divorce, and things continue to get messy as the days go by. Read More

New Bodycam Footage Released Moments After Breonna Taylor Shooting Raises Even More Questions Regarding Her Death

New bodycam footage of the night in question has been released and sadly it raises even more questions. In the footage, it appears that multiple police officers broke several department policies following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, as well as reportedly compromising the crime scene. Read More

Mariah Carey Claims She Was Allegedly Drugged & Offered To A Pimp At 12-Years-Old By Her Sister In Her New Memoir

As Mariah Carey’s memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is approaching release, more excerpts from the book are being shared to the anticipating public. Mariah tells it all in the upcoming book, including allegations of abuse by her older sister. Read More

Jordyn Woods Says ‘Everything in My Life Changed’ After Tristan Thompson Scandal [Video]

Jordyn Woods is addressing 2019’s Tristan Thompson scandal once again and how she’s moving on in the aftermath. Read More

Man Finds 9-Carat Diamond in Arkansas State Park

A man who was taking a hike in Arkansas State Park found himself a 9.07-carat diamond that he first thought was a piece of glass. Read More

Missouri Man Charged with Assault After Cop Punched Him in the Face and Broke His Own Hand

How did it happen? The cop claims he had no choice but to punch the man in the face — and the man’s face broke his hand. A judge has allowed the charge to stand. Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Steps Down After Using an Anti-Gay Slur On Air

Thom Brennaman has been given the opportunity to resign from his longtime role as the Cincinnati Reds’ broadcaster after using an anti-gay slur on air last month. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: