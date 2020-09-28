Amazon to Launch Prime Day in October!

Amazon has finally announced when Prime Day is taking place in 2020 after delaying it from July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will take place on Oct. 13 starting at Midnight and running through Oct. 14.

This might help their customers get their Holiday shopping done early.

During the online event, Amazon says its Prime members can take advantage of “incredible” savings and “deep” discounts on over 1 million deals across many categories. LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Members can shop deals and top products for the holiday season, including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home and Amazon devices. And, some deals are being offered leading up to the event.

Amazon is also using its big shopping experience to help out small businesses as part of a promotion where customers can “receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select” participants at its store.

To take part in Prime Day, click here for a 30-day trial or to join Amazon.

