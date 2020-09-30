The Bijou Star Files: AG Daniel Cameron’s Wash Is Coming Out In The Rinse

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 29, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Ballistics Report Doesn’t Support Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s Claim That Breonna Taylor’s
Boyfriend Shot Louisville Co
A Kentucky State Police ballistics report does NOT support state Attorney General Daniel
Cameron’s claim that Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot one of the police
officers who barged in their home the night Breonna was killed. Read More
BREONNA TAYLOR CASE GRAND JUROR WANTS TO SPEAK OUT!!! Blasts AG Cameron, Files
Motion in Court
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has at least one pissed off grand juror on his hands
in the Breonna Taylor case … and that person is demanding the right to talk about the
proceedings. Read More
One Vote Ohio – A Real Discussion on Voting Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm. Join our sister stations' 93.1 WZAK's very own Sam Sylk, Tropikana of Cincinnati's 101.1 The Wiz, Yaves Ellis of Columbus' Joy 107.1 along with surprise celebrity guests! We'll be live on Facebook and YouTube to discuss Trump, Biden, absentee voting and everything you need to know for November 3rd!
CARDI B LET’S GET ‘WAP’ EVERYWHERE …Clothes, Jewelry & Beer!!!
Cardi B’s got that “WAP” and wants everyone to see it or taste it 7 days a week, so she’s trying
to get it certified … at the trademark office. Read More
Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast Of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’
Caitlyn Jenner is looking forward to making her mark on the real housewives franchise,
alongside her close friend and roommate, Sophia Hutchins. Read More
Atlanta Black Lives Matter Activist Spent $200K Of Donations On House And Personal
Expenses
The FBI arrested the founder of a Black Lives Matter Group in Atlanta on fraud and money
laundering charges. Sir Maejor Page, 32, allegedly misappropriated $200,000 meant for the
BLM movement after he solicited donations… Read More
Rapper Jeezy Lands A New Talk Show, ‘Worth a Conversation With Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins’
Jeezy is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Monday, September 28, but as a gift to the fans, he’s
offering major conversation. Read More
Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Says Tupac Is The Best Rapper Alive
During the NAACP’s virtual convention on Friday (Sept.25), the Vice Presidential
nominee, Kamala Harris was asked who she felt was the “best rapper alive.” She
answered, “Tupac”. Read More
WHITNEY HOUSTON WOULD-BE ‘VOICE’ HOLOGRAM SURFACES
No Approval from Estate
The Whitney Houston hologram that was supposed to make its debut on “The Voice” years ago
has emerged from the shadows new and improved — the problem is, her estate had NO idea it
was happening. Read More
MARK CUBAN RECONNECTS W/ DELONTE WEST… Family Hoping For Rehab
Mark Cuban is personally helping Delonte West get back on his feet … with the Dallas
Mavericks owner picking up the ex-NBA star at a gas station in Texas. Read More
DOC RIVERS OUT AS CLIPPERS COACH After Disappointing Season
Doc Rivers is officially OUT as Los Angeles Clippers head coach … after a quick exit from the
NBA Playoffs. Read More
‘LIVE PD’ SHERIFF CHARGED IN BLACK MAN’S DEATH… Allegedly Destroyed TV Show Footage
A Texas Sheriff featured on “Live PD” is now facing charges of evidence tampering — he’s
accused of deleting video of cops chasing a Black man who died in custody. Read More
Jeff Bezos To Open Free Pre-School For Low Income Families On October 19th
The world’s wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos, is using his considerable financial status to help those in
need. He recently announced that he plans to open the first of multiple Jeff Bezos Academy
free pre-schools for low income families. Read More
Lil’ Yachty Was Arrested And Released For Allegedly Driving More Than 150 MPH On Atlanta
Freeway
Lil’ Yachty celebrated his freedom today with stacks of cash as he boasted on instagram that he
was not in jail. Read More
Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband & Sister Allegedly Moved In Together To Help Raise Her Son
As family members and friends continue to mourn following the unfortunate passing of Naya
Rivera, her family members are forming a united front as they come together to raise her 5-
year-old son Josey. New photos of Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and her sister Nickayla
Rivera, show the pair out together multiple times this past month. Read More
R. Kelly Supporters Hold ‘Free R. Kelly’ Protest In Brooklyn
R. Kelly has been locked up since 2019 on multiple sex crime charges but that hasn’t stopped
his fans from standing by his side. Read More
Trump Reportedly Spent More Than $70K On His Hair, While Filming ‘The Apprentice’
The publication examined two decades of Trump’s finances and was all in his business. With
several failed business ventures, avoiding taxes, and hundreds of millions in debt, it was also
determined he spent more than $70,000 caring for the little hair on his head. Read More
Sienna Miller Reveals That Chadwick Boseman Took A Pay Cut To Help Increase Her Salary
While They Worked On ’21 Bridges’
It has been a month since the shocking passing of Chadwick Boseman, and his fans and peers
continue to mourn, as they remember him for all of his contributions. Read More
What Willow Smith Thought of Jada and Will’s August Alsina Red Table Talk [Video]
Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother and daughter are proud of her for opening up about her
“entanglement” with singer August Alsina. Read More
