The Bijou Star Files: Folks Are Heading For The Border

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 12, 2020:

DANIEL CAMERON DIDN’T RAISE MURDER, MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES …In Grand Jury Proceedings

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron now admits he never recommended the grand jury indict either of the 2 officers for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor. Read More

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE AFTERMATH LONG LINE FOR PASSPORTS …Ready to Leave the ‘S**t show’?!?!

Americans are preparing in droves to get outta Dodge after the disaster that was the first presidential debate … or so it seems based on the line to get a passport. Read More

It’s a Girl! Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond [Photo]

Usher is officially a father of three. Read More

Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Welcome Baby No. 2 [Photo]

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko, has given birth to their second child together! Read More.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Friend Accuses Former Best Friend Kelsey Nicole Of Being Paid Off To Remain Silent, After Tory Lanez Shooting

Many of Megan Thee Stallion‘s fans have been questioning why Megan’s former BFF Kelsey Nicole, who reportedly was in the car with Meg the night of the shooting with Tory Lanez, hasn’t commented on the situation yet. Read More

Serena Williams Pulls Out Of French Open Over Injured Achilles & Is “Struggling To Walk”

Serena Williams has officially ended her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam title. Read More

Joe Biden tells 3News’ Russ Mitchell he doesn’t regret telling President Trump to ‘shut up’

The former vice president also called Trump a ‘clown’ as the president repeatedly interrupted him during Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland. Read More

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control of the debate because of frequent interruptions, primarily by the president. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine applauds President Trump for ‘great job’ at Cleveland debate

‘A great job tonight’ by President Trump. Read More

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose baby in pregnancy complication

The couple said they named the baby Jack. Read More

KOBE BRYANT STORAGE LOCKER TREASURES RETURNED TO VANESSA… ‘It’s All Worked Out’

The treasure trove of Kobe Bryant memorabilia found in an abandoned storage locker has been returned to the NBA star’s family, TMZ Sports has learned. Read More

JAY-Z, MEEK MILL, MICHAEL RUBIN REFORM ALLIANCE SCORES BIG WIN… Improving State’s Probation System

REFORM Alliance — the criminal justice reform org launched by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin and others — is celebrating its first major victory with CA Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a new bill into law. Read More

MARIAH CAREY DESCRIBES SLEEPING WITH DEREK JETER… ‘So Sensual’

Mariah Carey is opening up about her first sexual experience with Derek Jeter … going as far as to detail his “honey-dipped skin.” Read More

LEBRON JAMES BUYS $36 MIL BEV HILLS MANSION… From Soap Opera Legend

LeBron James just copped at $36 MILLION Beverly Hills mansion — and it’s loaded with drama … daytime drama. Read More

KRIS JENNER CALLS BS ON SECURITY GUARD’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT SUIT

A security guard filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, claiming they sexually harassed him with sexual comments and overtures … but Kris and Kourtney call it “fabricated and false fiction” by a disgruntled ex-employee. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP PROUD BOYS, WHO??? I Don’t Know Them, But ‘Stand Down’

President Trump is walking back his ominous message to the far-right group, Proud Boys … and now says he doesn’t even know who they are. Read More

NeNe Leakes Offers To Help Joe Biden Get His “Reads” Together Following First Presidential Debate—“I Wanna Coach Biden”

NeNe took to social media to let Joe Biden know that she is available to give him a “read session” to ensure that he’s ready the next time he has to debate Trump. Read More

Zoo Removes Group Of Parrots Because They Kept Cussin’ At Visitors

You know what it is, 2020 just gon’ keep 2020ing. At a zoo in the UK, a group of parrots have been removed after repeating obscene language at visitors. Read More

California Governor Signs Historic Bill Marking First Official State to Consider Reparations for Slavery

California’s governor has signed a historic reparations bill that could eventually lead to reparations. Read More

Essence Magazine Furloughs Staff, Will Only Pay Salaries Through the Rest of the Week

On the heels of the magazine’s toxic workplace allegations, Essence has announced that due to revenue losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that the company has been forced to furlough staff. Read More

Kim Kardashian Tried to Bribe a Pet Store Clerk to Talk North Out of Her Dream Pet [Video]

North West loves spiders. She catches them, she’s obsessed with them and she wants one as a pet. Arachnids, however, also happen to be mom Kim Kardashian’s “biggest fear on the planet.” Read More

Former Child Protective Services Worker Has Been Indicted For Engaging “In Inappropriate Situations” With Kids In Her Care

A months-long investigation into the actions of a Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services staff worker has led to a 26-year-old former employee being indicted on several sex crimes charges after she allegedly participated “in inappropriate situations” with two juveniles under her care. Read More

PA Mom and Daughter Sentenced to Life In Prison After Killing 5 Relatives

A Bucks County mother and daughter, Shana Selena Decree and Dominique Kiaran Decree, pleaded guilty to five consecutive life sentences as part of a negotiated plea, after slaughtering five relatives, including three children, in a “murder-suicide pact.” Read More

Following The Accidental Shooting Of a Pennsylvania Teen, Court Rules That Family Can Sue Gun Manufacturers & Sellers

A Pennsylvania state appeals court has ruled that the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act or the PLCAA, which prohibits civil lawsuits from being brought against gun manufacturers and distributors for the misuse of their products by others, is unconstitutional. Read More

Rapper Consequence Reveals Weight Loss Due To Lupus & Diabetes: “I Was Body Shamed”

Social media has been such a great tool for many but, unfortunately it still comes with it’s issues such as online bullying and trolls. Sadly, that’s what New York rapper Consequence experienced after he posted a photo with his family last month on his Instagram. He expressed his thoughts about the now-deleted photo, sharing Read More

