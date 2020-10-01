LOCAL NEWS: Heinen’s to Reopen Its Downtown Cleveland Location

After being closed for several months, Heinen’s is finally opening its Downtown Cleveland store again.

The relaunch is set for Oct. 7 after the coronavirus pandemic and May 30 protests-turned-riots caused the location to shut down temporarily. Now, those who live and work in the Downtown area can once again head to their favorite destination to buy the items they need to stock up on the most.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Customers will be able to shop for fresh produce, groceries, packaged prepared food, sushi, seafood, meat, wine, and beer. “We would like to thank you for your patience as we repaired the damage that occurred at the end of May and thought about solutions to address the operational challenges COVID-19 presents,” Heinen’s said.

The store’s Rotunda area will stay closed.

There will also be a restricted amount of customers allowed in Heinen’s, while the Euclid Avenue entrance will be the only way to come in and out of the store. Masks are required when arriving to shop.

Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

