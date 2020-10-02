The Bijou Star Files: Trump Has Got 99 Problems and COVID-19 Is Only 1

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 2, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

President Trump says he, first lady have COVID-19

President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. Read More

MELANIA TRUMP Secret Audio, Separating Border Moms And Kids… ‘GIVE ME A F***ING BREAK!’

Melania Trump fumed during a secretly-recorded conversation, railing on the criticism President Trump received over separating mothers from their children at the border and expressing extreme frustration about the way the “liberal media” treats her and her husband. Read More

TRUMP 2020 SUPPORTER WARNS ABOUT WAR IF BIDEN WINS …Video Draws FBI Attention

A white, self-described “redneck” who supports Donald Trump says there’s a war coming in November no matter who wins, but if Joe Biden does he’s threatening to start it … and that’s raised alarm bells with authorities. Read More

Trump Administration Overrules CDC Director’s Decision To Extend Ban On Cruises to 2021

Towards the beginning of the global pandemic, the cruise industry shut down due to large outbreaks aboard the ships. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then issued a no-sail order that expired, Wednesday, September 30. Read More

AURORA PD HOBBLED WOMAN SCREAMS FOR HELP FOR 20 MINS ‘This is Slavery S***!!!’

A Black woman arrested by an Aurora, CO police officer was cuffed, hogtied and thrown in a patrol car … where she rode upside down, begging for help for 20 minutes, as she feared she would die. Read More

RAPPER CONSEQUENCE Listen Up, Black Men … LUPUS AFFECTS US TOO!!!

Consequence thought Lupus predominantly affected Black women … but then the disease knocked him on his ass, and now he’s letting men know they should be aware too. Read More

AMAZON COVID HIT OUR WORKERS HARD… More Than 19k Cases!!!

Amazon is dropping some alarming stats and, in case you were wondering, life on the frontlines ain’t easy for their employees … nearly 20,000 of whom they believe caught COVID-19. Read More

DRE WINS LEGAL BATTLE… Nicole Says She’s Getting Death Threats

Dr. Dre just won a battle in court … the judge in their divorce case just rejected Nicole‘s request for $1.5 million to pay for various expenses, including security … and the judge rejected her request to accelerate her claim that Dre should pay $5 million for her lawyer’s fees and other costs. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD CASE EX-COPS WANT CHANGE OF VENUE They Fear Angry Crowds!!!

The 4 accused ex-cops involved in George Floyd’s death are asking for a change of venue for their trial … saying the crowds of citizens outside the courthouse are terrorizing them. Read More

DOC RIVERS LANDS SIXERS HEAD COACHING JOB… After Clippers Exit

Doc Rivers is back on an NBA bench just days after leaving the L.A. Clippers … agreeing to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Read More

NICKI MINAJ I’M A MOMMY!!! Gives Birth In L.A.

Nicki Minaj is a first-time mom … she and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their new child to the world! Read More

TAMRON HALL SUED FOR $16M OVER VACCINE EPISODE …My Son’s No Leper!!!

Get a load of this ridiculous lawsuit — Tamron Hall‘s being sued for a whopping $16 million after telling a mom during a nationally-televised episode she wouldn’t want her own kid to hug the mom’s unvaccinated son. Read More

RIHANNA Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2… CELEBS READY TO WERK!!!

Rihanna‘s sharing a sneak peek into her annual Savage X Fenty show … and it’s got performances from top artists and sexy stars modeling lingerie. Read More

Man Arrested & Charged For The Ambush Shooting Of Two L.A. County Deputies (Update)

Last month two L.A. Deputy Officers were seriously injured following an ambush shooting that took place outside of a train station in Compton. Now a suspect has been arrested and charged for the shooting. Read More

Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Love Life In New Interview—”I’m Dating Someone Right Now”

Lil Nas X has been at the center of the celebrity world ever since he dropped his record-breaking, Grammy-winning hit “Old Town Road” last year. He’s been very open with his fans in practically every aspect of his life, but his relationships have remained private…until now. Read More

Detective Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Is Seeking $75K On Fundraising Site So He Can Retire

Louisville Metro Police detective Myles Cosgrove, who is believed to have fired the fatal bullet killing Breonna Taylor, asks for help in a particular way. Myles has taken to the general public, asking for monetary donations after exiting the police force. Read More

Tekashi 6ix9ine Rushed to the Hospital After Overdosing on Caffeine & Diet Pills

Tekashi 6ix9ine is recovering after he was reportedly rushed to the hospital following an ‘overdose’ of diet and caffeine pills. Read More

NFL Threatens To Suspend Or Take Away Draft Picks For Violations On Mask Mandate

The National Football League wants to be heard loud and clear. Read More

Shelter Island Resident Sues Town For Allowing Beyonce to Film ‘Black Is King’ On What He Says Is “Sacred Ground”

A man is taking legal action against his town council for allegedly allowing Beyonce to shoot a video at the local historical site, which he calls “sacred ground.” Read More

Heir To The Seagram’s Fortune Sentenced To 81-Months For Her Role In Sex-Trafficking Ring

Clare Bronfman, heir to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, has been sentenced to 81 months in prison for role in a sex trafficking scheme. Read More

Louisville Police Internal Investigation Reveals Officers Were Told “No Suspicious Packages” Were Sent to Breonna Taylor’s Home

According to reports, Louisville Police Department police officers say they were repeatedly told there were no packages, “suspicious or otherwise” delivered to the home of Breonna Taylor in connection to their drug investigation. Read More

Alabama Government Apologizes to Last Surviving Victim of 1963 KKK Bombing

In 1963, in Birmingham, Al., the Ku Klux Klan ripped through a 16th Street Baptist Church basement. Sarah Collins Rudolph was just 12 years old when the explosion went off inside the basement. Read More

Jamie Foxx’s Electro To Return To Upcoming Spider-Man 3 Film!

Musician and actor Jamie Foxx is set to light up the screen once again in his former role of Electro. The talented performer originated the film incarnation of Electro in the 2014 installment of the second Spider-Man film, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Read More

Towanda Braxton Engaged To Music Producer Sean Hall, Family Finds Out From Paparazzi

Towanda Braxton , one of five Braxton sisters, recently shared that she is getting married to her boyfriend, music producer Sean Hall, and according to Trina Braxton, the family didn’t know about it. Read More

